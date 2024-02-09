'We will learn lessons' | Mariemont HS superintendent looks forward after alleged school shooting plot

MARIEMONT, Ohio — Mariemont High School Superintendent Steven Estepp said they "will learn lessons in hindsight" after a student was arrested and charged with plotting a school shooting.

A 14-year-old Mariemont High School student allegedly plotted the attack with an out-of-state co-conspirator. The teen was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder after police say he had a hit list with at least eight students and one teacher.

Estepp said the plot is "a stark reminder of the challenges and vulnerabilities we face in schools today."

On Thursday, he was asked whether there was bullying, problems at the school or if the teen had been previously suspended or disciplined for anything. Neither Estepp nor Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers answered any of those questions.

"In the coming days, we will review the situation in great detail and comb through every interaction and timeline to ensure that our practices and those of our police partners are the best they can be," Esteep said in his statement to parents.

Mariemont parent Amy Carlier said she was in disbelief Thursday as she waited to pick up her daughter.

"My daughter texted me that two people that I know and love dearly were on that list," Carlier said.

Estepp said how this situation has been a success story in terms of "you see something, you say something."

Boom Swallen, another Mariemont High School student, learned about the alleged school shooting plot and told his father.

“The kid had the firearms and had a very elaborate plan and had every intention of carrying out that plan,” said Zach Swallen, fighting back tears. “My son, he doesn’t lie. He’s very literal, I could tell by his tone. And it was told to my son that if he disclosed anything about the plan to anybody, he would be shot and killed. But my son literally told me he didn’t care if he got killed as long as he could protect his classmates.”

Principal Jim Renner said the school administration reassured the student body of their safety Friday, and the administration also squashed unfounded rumors heard circulating among students, but he didn't specify what those rumors are.

"We have been assured by the Mariemont Police, who are working in conjunction with the FBI, that the situation has been contained and that our students and staff are safe," he said.

On Friday, FBI Cincinnati said it was working with Colorado Springs police to investigate the alleged co-conspirator, but there have been no arrests made at this time.

Teen celebrated after helping prevent planned school shooting

Several pastors are also looking forward as they plan to hose a time for prayer for students and staff Sunday at 2 p.m. It’s a partnership between Fairfax Village Church, Mariemont Church and Village Church of Mariemont.

“I hope that it’s a comfort to the families,” said Village Church of Mariemont Pastor Todd Keyes. “We certainly want there to be support, we want there to be comfort to the people who are there, but just to recognize that God is in the midst of that.”

Keyes said that although a crisis was averted, faith leaders sensed a lot of emotion. He said individuals needed both emotional and spiritual support, which is something he hopes this gathering provides.