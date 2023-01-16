Man charged for selling fake Bengals tickets

CINCINNATI — A New York City man is in a Hamilton County jail after he allegedly sold counterfeit Bengals tickets.

Timothy Nesmith is charged with trademark counterfeiting and is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to court documents.

Nesmith, a Bronx native, has an extensive criminal history in New York, according to a Hamilton County judge. During his arraignment, the judge said that Nesmith was released from prison after serving time for an attempted murder charge and has other pending out-of-state charges including robbery and assault.

Court documents do not say how many counterfeit tickets were sold or how Nesmith was caught.

Nesmith will be back in court later this month.

READ MORE

Top scams to watch out for in 2023, according to the Better Business Bureau

Police warn residents of Hamilton phone scam

Fake Damar Hamlin fundraisers popping up online