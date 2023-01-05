Fake Damar Hamlin fundraisers popping up online

CINCINNATI — The outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin has been something we have never seen before.

People all over the country are praying for the injured Buffalo Bills safety, and asking how they can help his charity or his family.

But fake fundraisers are popping up online, according to a report in TMZ.

The report says GoFundMe has pulled down several pages raising money for Hamlin that have not been authorized by his family.

TMZ says some of them may be well-intentioned, with the people behind them planning to send the money to Hamlin's family.

But GoFundMe has no way of knowing if those appeals are legitimate, or malicious.

Often after a tragedy, scammers set up GoFundMe pages for victims, then keep the money for themselves. Or they send some of the money, but keep most of it for themselves.

Damar Hamlin's legitimate charity is "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive," to bring toys to children in need. (Legitimate charity pictured below)

Since Hamlin's injury, his toy drive has raised more than $7 million in pledged donations, including $25,000 from the Indianapolis Colts and $18,000 from the New England Patriots.

We have reached out to GoFundMe for comment or additional information but have not yet heard back.

