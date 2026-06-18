Ohio’s oldest Black cemetery to be preserved with federal grant, community donations

WCPO 9's Alex Null covers the east side. If you have a story that you'd like Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at alex@wcpo.com.

Nearly $1 million is going toward preserving one of Ohio's oldest Black cemeteries.

The United Colored American Cemetery in Madisonville is where more than 12,000 people are buried. That includes some abolitionists, civil rights leaders and military veterans.

It once sat in Avondale, but in 1880, the cemetery was declared a public nuisance by state leaders. That led to it being moved to Madisonville, where it was formally dedicated in 1883.

For years, maintaining the property has been a challenge for Union Baptist Church. Now, that's changing. The church was recently awarded a $750,000 grant from the National Park Service to preserve the cemetery.

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Rev. Dr. Orlando Yates, senior pastor at Union Baptist Church, said church leaders are grateful.

“It’s a rejoicing, joyous occasion," Yates said.

For Denise Callaway, who has relatives buried at the cemetery, preserving the cemetery is crucial.

“Nobody wants to see the eternal resting place of their ancestors in bad shape," Callaway said.

She said the property serves as a reminder of where her roots come from.

“It’s a very tangible reminder for me that they existed, and because of what they did, I’ve been able to have the life that I have," Callaway said.

The church also announced Thursday it's partnering with Fifth Third Bank to maintain and beautify the property. Fifth Third Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Kala Gibson said they're excited to preserve history.

“People that are in this cemetery represent what America stands for and what we aspire to be," Gibson said.

Maintenance isn't the only challenge the cemetery has faced in recent years.

In 2021, Union Baptist Church filed a lawsuit against Fifth Third, claiming that the drainage system in the bank's building next door was pushing water into and destroying the cemetery.

Gibson said the lawsuit sparked a conversation to collaborate.

“It’s just an example of people need to get around the table and have a conversation," Gibson said.

As for Callaway, preserving the history means honoring the names and legacies of those buried there for generations.

“I want to make sure that their eternal resting place is marked and taken care of so I can bring my granddaughter here one day and she can see this space," Callaway said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 east side reporter Alex Null? Email him at alex@wcpo.com.