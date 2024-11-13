Man charged in connection to June shooting that injured 5 in Madisonville's Bramble Park

MADISONVILLE, Ohio — Cincinnati police have charged a 28-year-old man in connection to a shooting that injured five, one critically, at a Madisonville park in June.

The Cincinnati Police Department said Myron Nichols faces several weapon-related charges connected to a June 15 shooting at a "Madisonville Day" event at Bramble Park. A 24-year-old, 28-year-old, 30-year-old, 39-year-old and 46-year-old were all shot. One of those five was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said a fight broke out at the event, which had bounce houses, a DJ, a basketball competition and more. The hundreds of people in attendance, including many children, scattered after hearing 20 to 30 shots fired.

"All these people and children — a lot of children — are running up from the park, and the kids are crying," said Suzann Pankala, who lives next to the park. "And one little girl says, 'Mommy, why do we have to leave? We just got here, mommy.' ... it was crazy."

Police said several weapons and some narcotics were recovered when officers charged Nichols on Nov. 11, months after the shooting.

Officials are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers by calling 513-352-3040.