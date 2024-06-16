PD: 5 people shot during event at Madisonville park

CINCINNATI — Five people were shot Saturday evening during an event at a Madisonville park, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to Bramble Park a little after 6:30 p.m. for a shooting.

An officer on scene told WCPO 9 that five people were injured in the shooting. Police did not say what the ages of the victims were or their conditions.

Two witnesses at the scene of the shooting said an annual "Madisonville Day" event was happening at the park at the time of the shooting. The event had bounce houses, a DJ, a basketball competition and more.

The two witnesses told WCPO 9 there was a fight that broke out at the event, and then gunshots rang out, but they were unclear if the gunfire came from those fighting. They said they heard roughly 20-30 gunshots.

The witnesses said there were hundreds of people at the event, including children, who then scattered after the gunfire. A neighbor who lives nearby also saw dozens of people running away from the scene after the gunfire.

This is a developing story and WCPO 9 will update when more information is available.