CPD shoots man who 'brandished a firearm' during welfare check in Madisonville

CINCINNATI — A man was shot by a Cincinnati police officer Tuesday afternoon near Bramble Park in Madisonville, Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie said.

Hennie said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of Haley Avenue.

Hennie said police were conducting a welfare check with VA social workers when a man, who has not been identified, "brandished a firearm" at police before shots were fired by officers. The man was injured in the shooting and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

Police are still investigating the scene of the shooting. Our crews saw multiple areas of Bramble Park taped off.

This is a developing story, and WCPO will update when more information is available.



