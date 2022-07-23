CINCINNATI — An officer has shot and killed a man in Madisonville, Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said.

The shooting took place at approximately 5:15 p.m. in a UDF parking lot at the intersection of Red Bank and Madison roads, Theetge said.

Theetge confirmed that the man was taken to University Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

The female officer was not injured in the incident, and she has been placed under administrative leave as CPD investigates.

There is no word on what led up to the incident.

Theetge said there was grey sedan in the UDF parking lot that matched the description of a car officers in the area were pursuing for an OVI call, but it has not been confirmed the two incidents were related. Theetge did confirm that the vehicle found in the UDF lot was reported stolen from Springfield Township.

Theetge also said that a gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Madison Road is currently shut down as police investigate.

Police will hold a press conference Sunday to update on the incident.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update as more information is available.

