OSHP on scene of officer-involved shooting in Warren County, dispatchers say

Posted at 10:03 PM, Jul 12, 2022
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a shooting involving an officer in Warren County.

Dispatchers said OSHP is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 5900 block of SR-48. Police have blocked off the area.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will provide more information when it is available.

