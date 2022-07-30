Local churches and organizations plan to giveaway 1,000 free backpacks in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — Back-to-school shopping will be less stressful this year for hundreds of families. Bond Hill and Avondale churches have teamed up with local organizations to give away 1,000 free backpacks filled with school supplies.

The back-to-school giveaway is called “A Day of Blessing,” and started last year as a way to encourage students as they returned to the classroom after a year of remote learning. Timothy Lane is the executive pastor at Corinthian Baptist Church who says this is an important event for the community.

“Well, it gives you goosebumps just to be able to have an impact on the community that’s what we really want to do. We want to not just have church on the inside but be able to impact the community on the outside,” he said.

He noted back-to-school shopping can be stressful and on top of that families are dealing with inflation.

“Inflation is the real deal, it affects families everywhere, so to not have to purchase book bags, to not have to purchase school supplies, to not have to purchase uniforms will be really helpful to the families,” he said.

Lane added last year they gave away 500 backpacks and had to turn people away because they ran out of supplies. They doubled the number this year to make sure they can meet the demand in the community.

The backpacks will be filled with essential school supplies such as, pens, pencils and paper as well sanitary goods such as deodorant and soap.

Lane said with help from the Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati students will receive a clothing voucher or free uniforms that includes, two pants, two shirts, and a jacket.

“We’re so thankful to come together and work together for a common good and a common goal, so it’s been a journey. We started this process several months ago, we’ve been meeting regularly to make sure we have everything in place to be a blessing to the community and the city at large,” Lane said.

He said the point of coming together for the event is because they’re more powerful together than.

The back-to-school giveaway will take place at Corinthian Baptist Church between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. on July 30. It’s first come, first serve and your children must be present to receive a free backpack.

“A Day of Blessing” has been planned through a partnership of churches and community organizations including Corinthian Baptist Church, Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Christ Memorial Baptist Church, and Allen Temple AME Church, Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati, and United Way.