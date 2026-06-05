Local car enthusiasts applaud new city ordinance increasing penalties for street takeovers

WCPO 9's Alex Null covers the east side. If you have a story that you'd like Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at alex@wcpo.com.

To crack down on street takeovers, Cincinnati City Council passed an emergency street racing ordinance to increase penalties for people who take part in the events.

The ordinance will raise fines for those involved in street racing or takeovers: $1,250 for a first offense and $2,500 for a second. It also makes participation in a street takeover a first-degree misdemeanor under the Cincinnati Municipal Code.

It also allows the city to impound cars for six months.

City council members aren't the only ones who believe the ordinance will work. Some car enthusiasts do too.

At Circuit Cafe on the East End, owner Clayton Smith said people taking part in street takeovers are putting the car community in a bad light.

“It gives the car community a super bad reputation when these people put people’s lives in danger," Smith said.

Tuesday, six people were arrested in connection with a street takeover outside Paycor Stadium.

WATCH: Local car enthusiasts share their thoughts on the new street takeover ordinance:

Car enthusiasts applaud city ordinance cracking down on street takeovers

Smith said he believes most people are taking part in street racing events because they aren't concerned about getting in trouble.

He said he hopes the new ordinance will keep those people off the street.

Smith's friend and fellow car enthusiast Jason Deanda said he agrees.

"The harsher the penalties, the better it will be for all of us as a whole," Deanda said.

Deanda said many car enthusiasts will host car shows to raise money for local organizations.

“It’s not about doing donuts, it’s not about shutting down intersections, it’s just, we like to hang out, it’s just our passion," Deanda said.

While Smith said he believes the stricter penalties will help, he said he also worries that normal car enthusiasts could be targeted as well.

“The last thing I would want to see is the car culture here die because of legislation not being outputted correctly," Smith said.

We brought his concern to City Councilman Mark Jeffreys, who proposed the ordinance.

Jeffreys said they're focused on cracking down on disruptive street takeovers and that normal car meetups won't be targeted.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 east side reporter Alex Null? Email him at alex@wcpo.com