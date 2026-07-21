PHOTOS: Tuesday storms prompt tornado warnings, flood concerns in Tri-State days after major flooding event

CINCINNATI — While parts of the Tri-State were still cleaning up from downpours that left homes and businesses flooded four days ago, a new line of storms caused flooding and damage on Tuesday afternoon.

Viewers are sending photos of damage from Tuesday's storms.

See damage where you live? Email photos and videos to newsdesk@wcpo.com

Mandi Cooper Damage outside a home on Parker Run Road in New Richmond.

Chris Smith Powerful winds overturned a cattle trailer on State Route 774 south of Hamersville, Ohio.

Mandi Cooper Storms blew debris into a swimming pool at a home on Parker Run Road in New Richmond.

Mandi Cooper Damage outside a home on Parker Run Road in New Richmond.

Roy Stevens Flooding in Colerain Township

Mandi Cooper Damage outside a home on Parker Run Road in New Richmond.

WCPO Emergency crews responded to a downed tree on Fagins Run Road in Pierce Township.

WCPO A car appeared to be stalled Tuesday afternoon in the flooded intersection of Lawn and Rhode Island Avenues in Norwood.

Just before 3 p.m., ponding was evident on the right shoulder of I-71 near Ridge Avenue, where heavy flooding shut down multiple lanes beyond Ridge and Kennedy avenues.

ODOT An ODOT camera showed ponding on the right shoulder of I-71 near Ridge Avenue Tuesday, the same area where flooding shut down multiple lanes of the interstate on Friday night.

Gary Hoop

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for portions of Clermont, Adams, Highland, Clinton and Brown counties in Ohio and portions of Owen, Grant, Gallatin, Pendleton and Carroll counties in Kentucky, effective through 3:45 p.m. The agency warned of rotation spotted by radar near Georgetown, Ohio, and in Vevay, Kentucky. Both systems were capable of producing tornadoes.

The WCPO 9 First Warning Weather team declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day ahead of the powerful storms.