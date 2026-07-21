PHOTOS: Tuesday storms prompt tornado warnings, flood concerns in Tri-State days after major flooding event

CINCINNATI — While parts of the Tri-State were still cleaning up from downpours that left homes and businesses flooded four days ago, a new line of storms caused flooding and damage on Tuesday afternoon.
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Just before 3 p.m., ponding was evident on the right shoulder of I-71 near Ridge Avenue, where heavy flooding shut down multiple lanes beyond Ridge and Kennedy avenues.
The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for portions of Clermont, Adams, Highland, Clinton and Brown counties in Ohio and portions of Owen, Grant, Gallatin, Pendleton and Carroll counties in Kentucky, effective through 3:45 p.m. The agency warned of rotation spotted by radar near Georgetown, Ohio, and in Vevay, Kentucky. Both systems were capable of producing tornadoes.
The WCPO 9 First Warning Weather team declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day ahead of the powerful storms.