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PHOTOS: Tuesday storms prompt tornado warnings, flood concerns in Tri-State days after major flooding event

Downed tree
<b>Aimee Wessendorf</b>
Viewer Aimee Wessendorf sent this photo of a downed tree in New Richmond Tuesday afternoon.
Downed tree
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — While parts of the Tri-State were still cleaning up from downpours that left homes and businesses flooded four days ago, a new line of storms caused flooding and damage on Tuesday afternoon.

Viewers are sending photos of damage from Tuesday's storms.

See damage where you live? Email photos and videos to newsdesk@wcpo.com

New Richmond
Damage outside a home on Parker Run Road in New Richmond.
Cattle Trailer
Powerful winds overturned a cattle trailer on State Route 774 south of Hamersville, Ohio.
New Richmond
Storms blew debris into a swimming pool at a home on Parker Run Road in New Richmond.
image-37136403635974138.jpg
Damage outside a home on Parker Run Road in New Richmond.
Colerain Township flooding
Flooding in Colerain Township
New Richmond
Damage outside a home on Parker Run Road in New Richmond.
PIERCE TOWNSHIP
Emergency crews responded to a downed tree on Fagins Run Road in Pierce Township.
NORWOOD
A car appeared to be stalled Tuesday afternoon in the flooded intersection of Lawn and Rhode Island Avenues in Norwood.

Just before 3 p.m., ponding was evident on the right shoulder of I-71 near Ridge Avenue, where heavy flooding shut down multiple lanes beyond Ridge and Kennedy avenues.

ODOT
An ODOT camera showed ponding on the right shoulder of I-71 near Ridge Avenue Tuesday, the same area where flooding shut down multiple lanes of the interstate on Friday night.
Image from Owen County storms Tuesday

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for portions of Clermont, Adams, Highland, Clinton and Brown counties in Ohio and portions of Owen, Grant, Gallatin, Pendleton and Carroll counties in Kentucky, effective through 3:45 p.m. The agency warned of rotation spotted by radar near Georgetown, Ohio, and in Vevay, Kentucky. Both systems were capable of producing tornadoes.

The WCPO 9 First Warning Weather team declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day ahead of the powerful storms.

More Cincinnati news:
Did the Duck Creek floodgate fail during Friday's flash floods? Police: 1 in custody, 2 hospitalized after stabbing in Kennedy Heights Police: 37-year-old man killed in Winton Hills shooting

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