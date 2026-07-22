Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval outlines infrastructure fixes, seeks state and federal aid after flooding

CINCINNATI — Six feet of water drenched homes on at least one street in Oakley Friday, and four days later, city workers and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval helped residents throw away what was destroyed.

Some residents said they believe a nearby Duck Creek floodgate could have reduced the damage — had it worked.

Pureval confirmed to WCPO 9 anchor Tanya O'Rourke Tuesday that the floodgate did not close during Friday's heavy rain.

"It's not clear right now whether, based on the way it was designed, it was supposed to come down or not, but either way, if it had come down, that may have had a positive impact on communities throughout the city, so that's why it's important for us to figure it out," Pureval said.

WATCH: Cincinnati mayor discusses possible solutions to flooding

Cincinnati mayor discusses possible solutions to flooding

Pureval said there is an investigation into what happened. He also said he will use funds from the sale of Cincinnati's railroad to address the issues.

"I think what is realistic is making targeted investments to shore up our infrastructure," Pureval said. "If the Duck Creek flooding system malfunctioned, then we're going to fix that immediately and continue to invest in critical areas of the system to make it as resilient as possible."

Businesses and homeowners are losing income and property. Pureval said he is working to get them help and is in talks with state and federal partners.

"We're in talks right now with the federal government, with the state, with our various partners. Just articulating how deep the need is and looking to partner with them on any funding moving forward," Pureval said.

Pureval said he does not yet know when he will hear from the state or federal government on any financial assistance.

The mayor has faced criticism for being out of town over the weekend. He said he was attending a conference in Los Angeles and said he was monitoring the situation.

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