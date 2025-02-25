Linwood homeowners left stunned after City of Cincinnati charges them thousands for sidewalk repairs

CINCINNATI — Residents in Linwood are noticing some new, unwelcomed additions to the neighborhood. Many sidewalks are covered in 'X' markings from the City of Cincinnati, meaning those blocks must be replaced.

“Every X you see along the neighborhood here on this street and the street over, if they haven’t already, they’re going to get some kind of bill," Linwood resident Matt Citak said.

Citak told WCPO 9 News he was given a bill for more than $2,100 by the city, and told the sidewalks in question must be repaired by May 23.

"$2,000 is a lot of money, you know? And, it’s not something that, it’s a public resource," Citak said.

Citak is not the only resident on his street left stunned by bills that appeared on their doorstep.

“I was pretty frustrated at first, I think shock played a big part in that," said Jessica Aurand, who told us she was charged just under $1,400.

The City of Cincinnati's Sidewalk Safety Program explains what sidewalk inspectors are looking for to avoid anyone being injured due to damaged sidewalks.

A city spokesperson told WCPO that sidewalks are evaluated by the Sidewalk Condemnation Guidelines, which can be found online.

The city's website explained that the 'X' markings are for blocks the homeowner is responsible for, while there may be 'C' markings on some damaged sidewalks. The 'C' marked blocks won't be charged to the resident.

"In the City of Cincinnati, per Cincinnati Municipal Code, the property owner is responsible for maintaining the sidewalk adjacent to their property," the website states.

There are some exceptions, including if the sidewalk is adjacent to a corner lot in a residential area, which the city explained to us.

If a resident receives one of these bills, they have three options to ensure the repairs are completed.



Hire a licensed residential street contractor. The city provides a list of contractors available for service. Replace the sidewalks yourself. This is only an option if you have a proper city license. A city contractor can complete the project.

The city's website reports that a city contractor can either complete the repairs if the resident chooses that option or if the project is not completed by the deadline. The bill can either be paid by the due date or have the balance collected with your property tax.

Citak and other Linwood residents have brought their concerns to Anthony Russo, a member of the Linwood Community Council.

Russo told us concerns on sidewalk bills will be discussed Tuesday night at the Community Council's monthly meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Leonard Shore Building.

The City of Cincinnati told WCPO that residents can go through an appeals process through the Sidewalk Board of Appeals.