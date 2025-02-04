'Barely making it' | Mom of Kennedy Heights teen shot in head struggling after becoming full-time caregiver

Two teens were shot last October in a drive-by shooting as they walked home from their bus stop in Kennedy Heights. One of those teenagers was then 16-year-old Eli Dallio, who was shot in the head.

Thankfully, Eli survived his injuries. The other teen also survived his injuries.

“It’s a miracle he’s still here. I know that my God … that he kept his protective hand on my son,” said Charnchia Diallo, Eli's mother.

Eli was in the ICU for about a month and a half, and finally returned home on Jan. 29, exactly three months after he was shot.

“He can’t speak now, his vision is ... not good now, he’s not able to walk, he’s able to use his left hand, left side, but he’s not able to use anything on the right side,” Charnchia said.

Before he was shot, Eli played football for his high school team and worked at the local UDF.

His mother said he is a great kid and loved by many, which was evident when more than 60 people showed up to his 17th birthday party at the hospital.

Charnchia Dallio. Eli and friends at the hospital for his 17th birthday.

“Been an emotional rollercoaster because my son, he didn’t deserve this,” said Charnchia.

Charnchia said that her son has been struggling since he’s been home. She said he often cries because he can’t see or communicate well with his family.

She also told us that he is scared at times, as he was shot less than a block from his home.

But the shooting hasn’t only affected Eli.

“And my daughter, she witnessed this,” said Charnchia.

For a few months, Charnchia said her daughter didn’t want to go to school. She still refuses to walk to the bus stop in fear that something bad may happen.

Eli has been home now for almost a week, and his mother has been his full-time caretaker.

“He has to have someone with him, 24 hours a day. He can’t be left alone, so it’s been a big change for my life you know,” said Charnchia. “I can’t work because of him, and I don’t care, I don’t mind cause that’s my baby.”

Charnchia Dallio. Eli Dallio in the hospital after being shot in the head.

Without work and medical costs piling up, Charnchia is struggling to keep up, even with occasional help from family.

“I’m behind on bills, I’m like barely making it I just, I’m barely making it,” said Charnchia.

She said she needs to keep the lights on because Eli has several medical machines he needs and her phone needs to stay on in case of an emergency.

We asked Charnchia what she and her family needed help with.

“I need help with a ramp, I would love to have help with a wheelchair access van so I can get him to appointments cause he has so many appointments I have to get him to,” said Charnchia.

The current ramp at Eli’s house has a steep incline and doesn’t cover all the stairs, which makes it very difficult to get him into the house. He and his chair often need to be carried up.

Charnchia's car also currently does not have insurance because she can’t afford it.

She has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Eli’s recovery. If you wish to donate to help cover medical costs and necessities for Eli, you can click here.

Watch their full story below:

Mom of Kennedy Heights teen shot in head struggling after becoming caregiver