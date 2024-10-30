'They literally chased him down and shot him' | Mother of victim in Kennedy Heights shooting speaks out

CINCINNATI — Two teenagers are still in the hospital after a drive-by-shooting Tuesday in Kennedy Heights.

Police originally reported a 17-year-old and 16-year-old were injured in the shooting. The mother of one of the teens shot told WCPO 9 it was actually her 16-year-old son and his 15-year-old friend.

That mother said her son is now out of the ICU, but his 15-year-old friend is still in the ICU after he got shot in the head. She said her son is awake and talking, but he has a broken rib.

The 16-year-old's mother asked us to conceal her identity because she was concerned for her and her son's safety.

"Him and a group of kids were walking home from school, walking down the street right down from our house, and the guys rolled past in a car and started shooting," she said.

His mother told us her son tried to run away, he was shot twice, including in the chest, and he ended up on another street where first responders found him.

"They literally chased him down and shot him," she said.

Raeshawn Gipson is fixing up his niece's home in the area and showed us the window that got hit with a bullet in the shooting Tuesday.

"The police came in, they didn't find the bullet, I'm looking for it, but I don't see it," Gipson said.

He was relieved no one in his family was hurt.

The 16-year-old's mother said the White Chevy Spark, allegedly connected to the shooting, has been on the block several times in the past year. She said she's contacted Cincinnati Police District 2 headquarters several times.

"Intimidating these kids in this neighborhood with guns running around, snatching them in the cars, chasing them down scaring them with guns bullying them," she said. "We thought we were doing everything that we could by reporting it to police to authorities."

We asked her if she felt there needed to be more police officers on patrol in her neighborhood.

"Yes, I do," she said. "I've asked for that. I was told there would be more patrolling around here, it hasn't happened yet."

We contacted CPD, and they are checking on past reports in this area.

CPD is stressing that if you know the people responsible for this drive-by shooting, please call CrimeStoppers at 883-352-3040.

