Police: 2 teens taken to hospital after shooting in Kennedy Heights

Sean LaBahn/WCPO
CINCINNATI — Two teens were hospitalized after a shooting in Kennedy Heights Tuesday evening.

Capt. Dennis Swingley said a 911 call came in just before 5 p.m. reporting suspects in a vehicle shooting at people near Kirkup Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old shot outside a home on Kirkup Avenue.

Swingley said the teen was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers then located another teen, aged 17, who was shot and ran nearby to Odin Avenue. Swingley said the 17-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children's with "critical" injuries but is believed to be stable.

Police believe the suspects were four individuals inside a white Chevy Spark that was spotted driving away from the scene. Swingley did not provide a license plate number for the car but asked that anyone who has any information on the shooting or the suspects call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

