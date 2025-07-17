'It's lawless behavior' | CPS could join federal lawsuit after $5.2 million in federal funds were frozen

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools will decide whether to join a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration over $6.8 billion in education grants that were put on hold.

One day before the CPS fiscal year was supposed to begin, administration for the district and members of the school board learned $5.2 million in federal grants are now frozen.

In a memo, the U.S. Department of Education notified states it will not allocate funding from the 2025 fiscal year to Title I-C, II-A, III-A, IV-A, IV-B grant programs until further review.

"The Department remains committed to ensuring taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the president's priorities and the department's statutory responsibilities," the memo said in part.

CPS board member Ben Lindy said he was worried something like this would happen, and felt the decision was "unbelievably last minute notice."

"This is not Congress cutting funding from a program, this is funding that Congress already approved and that the president signed into law, that the White House is just apparently deciding that they don't have to do anymore. It's lawless behavior and we got to fight back," said Lindy.

WCPO is working to learn how this funding freeze will impact local students and what options the district has to maintain critical educational services.

I asked Lindy if the district will take legal action by joining the federal lawsuit filed by more than 20 states.

"I hope we can fight back in a meaningful way, this $5 million is a big deal," said Lindy. "Every board member I've spoken to believes we need to fight back on this."

I also spoke with Jennifer Wagner, the treasurer and chief financial officer for CPS.

"Cincinnati is considering joining that lawsuit," said Wagner. "It's being funded by another organization, so it won't cost us any money."

She said putting that money on hold may not seem significant, but it has a big impact on students and faculty.

"Whether it's for giftedness or students with disabilities or disadvantaged students for Title I, we have had to sustain or suspend services until we get those funds," said Wagner.

She said that federal grant money is used for tutoring to help students with reading, math and to fund programs that help students who are learning English as their second language. It's why several school districts are afraid some programs may go away.

"Some of those extra funds, supplemental funds are used to support that in the classroom and before and after school, so we may have to scale back on some of those services," said Wagner.

Sarah Beach, a Cincinnati Public Schools parent and advocate for public school funding, said she's disappointed by the Trump administration's decision.

"I know when there's lost funding, teachers are going to be losing their jobs and classrooms are going to be overcrowded and there's not going to be enough resources for the kids who really need the extra help," said Beach.

WCPO 9 News will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates on the district's decision regarding the lawsuit and how schools plan to address potential funding gaps.