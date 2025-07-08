Federal funding freeze to have 'significant overall impact' on Tri-State schools, after-school programs

CINCINNATI — School districts across the Tri-State are scrambling after the Trump administration paused more than $6 billion in education program funding just weeks before the new school year begins.

The funding freeze affects teacher professional development, before-and-after school programs, migrant education, English learner services and academic enrichment.

In a memo, the U.S. Department of Education notified states it will not allocate funding from the 2025 fiscal year to Title I-C, II-A, III-A, IV-A, IV-B grant programs until further review.

"The Department remains committed to ensuring taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the president’s priorities and the department’s statutory responsibilities," the memo said in part.

Sarah Beach, a Cincinnati Public Schools parent and advocate for public school funding, said she's disappointed by the decision.

"I know when there's lost funding, teachers are going to be losing their jobs and classrooms are going to be overcrowded and there's not going to be enough resources for the kids who really need the extra help," Beach said.

Cincinnati Public School advocates express concerns regarding the federal freeze on K-12 programs:

Beach emphasized that before and after-school programs are vital for students to thrive.

"Our state leaders didn't follow the fair school funding formula that was bipartisan and agreed upon, and now the federal government is ripping back money," said Beach. "Why are you harming kids? It's just not right."

Jennifer Wagner, Cincinnati Public Schools' Chief Financial Officer, provided a statement to WCPO 9.

On June 30, 2025, Cincinnati Public Schools received an email from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce stating that the U.S. Department of Education is reviewing fiscal year 2025 grants under Title I, Title II, Title III, and Title IV. This support is generally awarded on July 1. Not receiving this funding would have a significant overall impact on the District’s budget. CPS is reviewing the situation and will have an update at its July 9 Board of Education meeting.

Cincinnati Public Schools Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Wagner:

At the June 9 emergency meeting, the Cincinnati Board of Education will present a comprehensive overview of the proposed reductions to the FY 2026 General Fund budget.

I've reached out to several other school districts for comment. Mason City Schools receive $375,000 in federal grants that support several programs, which is about 0.27% of its $140 million operating budget.

These federal grants fund essential supports such as English language learner paraprofessionals, professional learning for educators, and student enrichment programs. Given that these federal funds will no longer be available, we are carefully reviewing our expenditures for the current school year and prioritizing how best to sustain student support. While our district is fortunate to have strong local support, the loss of these funds requires us to thoughtfully evaluate our resources to minimize impacts on students. Mason City Schools

Mt. Healthy City School District is facing the loss of $333,00 in critical federal Title II, III, and IV funds due to the withholding of these dollars at the federal level.

This includes nearly $90,000 to support our English language learners, along with funding for essential after-school programs, mental health services, and professional development for staff. These are resources we rely on each year to serve the diverse needs of our students. We are actively advocating for the prompt release of these funds so we can continue providing the high-quality education and support our students deserve. Sarah Wilson, Ed.D Assistant Superintendent, Student Services & Transportation

Kari Bello, CEO of The Braid Initiative — a Hamilton County vocational program for youth that previously held after-school classes at Shroder High School — expressed concerns about the potential impact.

"I think we need to stand up and come together," said Bello.

She said she worries about what might happen if these programs disappear.

"It has impacted and caused a reduction in crime, and especially in the 14- and 15-year-old demographics. So I think that that's, that's one of my fears, is that, you know, with them not having anything to do, what kind of trouble could they get into," said Bello.

School districts may need to cut services or find alternative funding sources if the federal money doesn't come through, potentially affecting thousands of students across our region.