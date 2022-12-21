'It’s kind of just a waiting game': ODOT prepares for winter storm

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation and AAA are prepared to do their part to help drivers on the road this weekend.

ODOT will have a total of 34 crews in Hamilton County and will likely work 12-hour shifts when snow starts to fall Friday.

District 8 spokesperson Kathleen Fuller said rain will prevent them from pre-treating the roads. She said a combination of rain, cold temperatures and snow will be a problem.

"We’re seeing rain in the forecast first, so we’re going to get a sudden temperature drop," Fuller said. "One of the first things we might see is a freeze or some flash freezing, so we could see a lot of ice that could accumulate very quickly before the snow moves in. That’s kind of the danger or the threat we’re concerned with at this moment."

Fuller noted salt is their primary weapon to treat the roadways. In District 8, Fuller said they have 56,000 tons of salt.

"We start off with rock salt and we usually will wet the salt, we’ll use calcium chloride to wet it because that will help the salt to react at a lower temperature,” she said.

Fuller noted it’s hard for treated salt to be effective as the temperature gets closer to 0 degrees.

Hitting the road this Friday?



The Ohio Department of Transportation is advising against driving on Friday, but if you have to drive make sure you have an emergency kit on hand like this AAA kit. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/tI0dChu2YP — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) December 20, 2022

AAA is also concerned about the freezing temperatures.

“The bigger concern for us is the drop in temperatures because it affects the vehicle," said Cheryl Parker, AAA director of corporate communications. "Those cold temperatures can affect your battery. Don't ignore that low tire pressure light, these are indicators you could be at risk for a breakdown."

Parker said it’s best to get your car checked out before you hit the road. She emphasized it’s important to drive cautiously.

“Slow down and stay focused. Pay attention to those emergency workers who are working roadside,” Parker said. “Be prepared for that trip to be slower than you would have preferred and be ready if you have to wait.”

Parker said it’s best to have an emergency kit on hand in case you get stuck or your car breaks down. She said drivers should also have a blanket, extra clothes, bottled water, snacks, a fully charged cell phone, a flashlight and jumper cables. She said AAA crews carry batteries, so their members won’t have to go out and find one.

The wind will start to pick up on Friday and road conditions will be slick.

"What might fool people is it looks like just snow, but underneath the snow is the ice, and you can’t see it because it’s covered by the snow," Fuller said.

Fulled said they’ll focus on priority roads first.

"During the height of any storm we’re always looking for passable not perfect," said Fuller. "We’re not going to have perfect conditions. It’s not going to be clear pavement by any means."