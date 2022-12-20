Big weather issues brewing late in the week

Let's just get right to it... Friday and Saturday are going to be rough weather days here in the Tri-State. If you have errands to do, it is best to get things done earlier in the week. Here are our issues ahead:



Periods of snow

Slick/snow covered roads

Gusty winds with low visibility

Brutally cold wind chills

Friday and Saturday will be 9 First Warning Weather Alert Days.

Thankfully, the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is relatively easy. Today we'll see a mostly cloudy sky turning partly cloudy as temperatures warm to 41. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as well with a high of 43 degrees.

Showers start on Thursday ahead of this system. We'll see hit or miss rain during the day as temperatures warm to 45 degrees. Winds won't be high yet, but it's going to ramp up fast!

Thursday night, rain will fall as temperatures tumble and the switchover to snow begins. We'll see a burst of snow first thing Friday morning under very windy conditions. Due to the fast temperature drop and rate of snowfall, this will stick to roads and lead to slick spots. As you know, that means travel issues here in the Tri-State.

We'll get a brief lull in snowfall Friday morning but it's going to feel brutal outside. Temperatures will be in the teens but with winds coming in at 15 to 30 mph, it's going to be feel like -10 to -20 degrees. Yes, THAT cold! Then Friday afternoon, evening and night, we'll see additional light snowfall, especially north of the Ohio River. It will be still be windy, so visibility could drop at times and blowing and drifting snow will be possible.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Wind Chills



This still isn't a huge snowfall event for us. Most of the models are still showing amounts less than 5" in our region and locally the breakdown isn't overly impressive. But 1-2" or 2-4" of snow sticking to the roads still creates and leads to problems. We know this too well in the Tri-State. If you can get errands accomplished ahead of this event, get them done! If anything, you can avoid the dangerous wind chills!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 27

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 23

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 43

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

To overcast

Low: 32

