Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Big weather issues brewing late in the week

Weather Alert Days for Friday and Saturday
Snow in Cincinnati
Kobe Gaines/WCPO
Snow in Cincinnati
Posted at 3:36 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 05:07:55-05

Let's just get right to it... Friday and Saturday are going to be rough weather days here in the Tri-State. If you have errands to do, it is best to get things done earlier in the week. Here are our issues ahead:

  • Periods of snow
  • Slick/snow covered roads
  • Gusty winds with low visibility
  • Brutally cold wind chills

Friday and Saturday will be 9 First Warning Weather Alert Days.

Thankfully, the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is relatively easy. Today we'll see a mostly cloudy sky turning partly cloudy as temperatures warm to 41. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as well with a high of 43 degrees.

Showers start on Thursday ahead of this system. We'll see hit or miss rain during the day as temperatures warm to 45 degrees. Winds won't be high yet, but it's going to ramp up fast!

Thursday night, rain will fall as temperatures tumble and the switchover to snow begins. We'll see a burst of snow first thing Friday morning under very windy conditions. Due to the fast temperature drop and rate of snowfall, this will stick to roads and lead to slick spots. As you know, that means travel issues here in the Tri-State.

We'll get a brief lull in snowfall Friday morning but it's going to feel brutal outside. Temperatures will be in the teens but with winds coming in at 15 to 30 mph, it's going to be feel like -10 to -20 degrees. Yes, THAT cold! Then Friday afternoon, evening and night, we'll see additional light snowfall, especially north of the Ohio River. It will be still be windy, so visibility could drop at times and blowing and drifting snow will be possible.

Friday Wind Chills
Friday Wind Chills

This still isn't a huge snowfall event for us. Most of the models are still showing amounts less than 5" in our region and locally the breakdown isn't overly impressive. But 1-2" or 2-4" of snow sticking to the roads still creates and leads to problems. We know this too well in the Tri-State. If you can get errands accomplished ahead of this event, get them done! If anything, you can avoid the dangerous wind chills!

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 27

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 23

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Seasonal
High: 43

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
To overcast
Low: 32

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018