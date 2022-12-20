Big weather issues brewing late in the week

Let's just get right to it... Friday and Saturday are going to be rough weather days here in the Tri-State. If you have errands to do, it is best to get things done earlier in the week. Here are our issues ahead:
- Periods of snow
- Slick/snow covered roads
- Gusty winds with low visibility
- Brutally cold wind chills
Friday and Saturday will be 9 First Warning Weather Alert Days.
Thankfully, the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is relatively easy. Today we'll see a mostly cloudy sky turning partly cloudy as temperatures warm to 41. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as well with a high of 43 degrees.
Showers start on Thursday ahead of this system. We'll see hit or miss rain during the day as temperatures warm to 45 degrees. Winds won't be high yet, but it's going to ramp up fast!
Thursday night, rain will fall as temperatures tumble and the switchover to snow begins. We'll see a burst of snow first thing Friday morning under very windy conditions. Due to the fast temperature drop and rate of snowfall, this will stick to roads and lead to slick spots. As you know, that means travel issues here in the Tri-State.
We'll get a brief lull in snowfall Friday morning but it's going to feel brutal outside. Temperatures will be in the teens but with winds coming in at 15 to 30 mph, it's going to be feel like -10 to -20 degrees. Yes, THAT cold! Then Friday afternoon, evening and night, we'll see additional light snowfall, especially north of the Ohio River. It will be still be windy, so visibility could drop at times and blowing and drifting snow will be possible.
This still isn't a huge snowfall event for us. Most of the models are still showing amounts less than 5" in our region and locally the breakdown isn't overly impressive. But 1-2" or 2-4" of snow sticking to the roads still creates and leads to problems. We know this too well in the Tri-State. If you can get errands accomplished ahead of this event, get them done! If anything, you can avoid the dangerous wind chills!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 27
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 41
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 23
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Seasonal
High: 43
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
To overcast
Low: 32
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports