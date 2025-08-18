Cincinnati police asking public to help identify another suspect in downtown fight

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for another suspect connected to the downtown fight at Fourth and Elm streets, which has garnered national attention.

CPD posted to social media Monday, saying they're investigating a felonious assault charge regarding the suspect pictured. The suspect is seen wearing a black bucket hat, white t-shirt, black shorts and sneakers.

Central Business Section is investigating a Felonious Assault offense that occurred on 4th Street and Elm on July 26, 2025. If you have any information, please contact Det. Blank at 513-352-5442. pic.twitter.com/45nGo7Kaec — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) August 18, 2025

CPD did not specify what they believe this suspect's role was in the July 26 fight. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Blank at 513-352-5442.

So far, CPD has arrested seven people in connection with the fight. Those facing charges include 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon, 25-year-old Aisha Devaughn, 32-year-old Gregory Wright, 37-year-old Dominique Kittle, 39-year-old Jermaine Matthews, 38-year-old Patrick Rosemond and 34-year-old Montianez Merriweather.

In a community meeting last week, Ohio state Rep. Cecil Thomas questioned why Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge and other officials have not announced any charges for a man involved in the fight who appeared to slap another man toward the beginning of the altercation.

You can watch video of that slap below:

Video shows what happened before viral Cincinnati fight

He said the lack of charges for a person who appeared to have incited the fight "raises serious questions on whether there is bias involved in the investigation."

"The Black community of this city demands to be respected, and until justice is fully served, this city can not and will not move forward," said Thomas.

In court last week, prosecutors presented new information about the timing of that slap, which many believe is the catalyst that led to the rest of the fight.

"That so-called slap was 47 seconds already into the assault, already into GN being beaten for no reason by at least two individuals," said Kip Guinan, prosecuting attorney for Hamilton County.

Chief Teresa Theetge previously spoke about her department's attempts to speak with the man accused of slapping one of the suspects.

"Just yesterday, asking the investigators to go to the Justice Center, speak with him. He is represented by counsel. The investigators are aware of that. They spoke to his counsel before they went down to see him, and the counsel said no, they did not want the police talking to his client. So therefore, we have not had a conversation with him yet," Theetge said.

Theetge said in a press conference after the fight that anyone who "placed their hands on somebody in an attempt to cause harm" will face consequences.

"I don't care which side of the incident, the fight, they were on ... that's unacceptable," Theetge said.

