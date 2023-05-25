'It's going to be an amazing time': Black Family Reunion marks 35 years in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion is returning to the Tri-State this summer.

The four-day event is celebrating 35 years in Cincinnati. It runs from August 17-20 with events at Fountain Square, the Duke Energy Center, the Corinthian Baptist Church, Avondale and Sawyer Point.

A sneak peak of this year's celebration was held Thursday afternoon at Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar, a Black-owned business in Avondale.

"It's going to be an amazing time," Black Family Reunion Executive Director Tracey Artis said. "Anybody that comes out will be uplifted, encouraged and strengthened."

There will be a food court, a health pavilion, a sports pavilion, a seniors pavilion, a children's pavilion, an area for non-profits along with a retail area.

The weekend also will feature a tour of Black Cincinnati and a college tour.

"It is designed to introduce high school students to a college campus," Artis said. The goal is to give high school students the opportunity to see a college campus in the city where they live, she added. The tour will stop at Xavier, UC, Cincinnati State and NKU.

This year's theme is "Proud & Powerful."

"It's our goal to educate folks and to really celebrate the special, unique bond of a Black family and how it is so strong here in Cincinnati," said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval.

Drew Tanner

The event brings communities and corporations together to focus on the "historic strengths and values of the Black family," organizers said in a press release.

The 2023 Black Family Reunion has nearly 50 major sponsors including the Cincinnati Reds, P&G, Tri-Health, Cincinnati Children's and McDonald's.

It's among the few gatherings of its kind left in the country and one of the most popular with more than 10,000 people expected to flock to the Tri-State from across the Midwest.

The Black Family Reunion was founded by Dr. Dorthy Height in 1989 after she heard a journalist say "the Black family was becoming extinct."

Click here to learn more about this year's events.

