LIST: Over 40 free concerts along Cincinnati's riverfront this summer

CINCINNATI — As summer inches closer, Cincinnati is coming alive with plenty of events and things to do for everyone in the family.

While every neighborhood in the Tri-State has a slew of events to attend, Cincinnati Parks recently announced there will be more than 40 family-friendly outdoor concerts along the riverfront this summer.

The best part: all concerts are FREE.

The dozens of acts are split up into four different concert series'.

The events, which encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on, will also have food and drinks to purchase and enjoy alongside the live music. One of the series, Amped Up, will also be accompanied by live professional pickleball tournaments.

Here's a full list of the various concerts being held along Cincinnati's riverfront this summer:

Sawyer Point Summer Concert Series

WHEN: Every first Saturday of the month beginning June 3 through Aug. 5 from 4-10 p.m.

WHERE: Sawyer Point P&G Stage and Lawn

June 3:



Vernon McIntyre's Appalachian Grass — 4-5:30 p.m.

Jake Speed and the Freddies — 6-7:30 p.m.

Henhouse Prowlers — 8:30-10 p.m.

July 1:



Erin Coburn — 4-5:30 p.m.

The Classic Rock Experience — 6-7:30 p.m.

Thunderstruck — 8:30-10 p.m.

Firework Show — After 10 p.m.

Aug. 5:



Cliftones — 4-5:30 p.m.

500 Miles to Memphis — 6-7:30 p.m.

Husbands — 8:30-10 p.m.

Amped Up

WHEN: Various dates beginning May 12 through Sept 29 from 6-10 p.m.

WHERE: Sawyer Point at the Schott Amphitheater and Stage

May 12:



Timestamp — 7-10 p.m.

May 13:



Model Behavior — 7-10 p.m.

June 16:



My Girl Friday — 6-10 p.m,

July 28:



My Girl Friday — 6-10 p.m.

July 29:



Just Add Beer — 6-10 p.m.

Aug. 11:



Union Son — 6-10 p.m.

Sept. 29:



What About Jane — 6-10 p.m.

Rockin' The Roebling

WHEN: Every Thursday beginning May 18 through Aug. 31 from 6-10 p.m.

WHERE: Smale Riverfront Park at the Schmidlapp Event Lawn

May 18:



Floyd and the Walkmen — 6-10 p.m

May 25:



Natural Progression — 6-10 p.m.

June 1:



Marsha Brady — 6-10 p.m.

June 8:



Electric Indigo — 7-8 p.m.

Sylmar — 8-10 p.m.

June 15:



Brother Smith — 6-10 p.m.

June 22:



The Menus — 6-10 p.m.

June 29:



DV8 — 6-10 p.m.

July 6:



Noah Wotherspoon — 6-10 p.m.

July 13:



Season 10 — 7-8:30 p.m.

Antematter — 8:30-10 p.m.

July 20:



Trauma Illinois — 6-10 p.m.

July 27:



500 Miles to Memphis — 6-10 p.m.

Aug. 3:



The Foles — 7-8:30 p.m.

Steve Covington and the Humble Strays — 8:30-10 p.m.

Aug. 10:



Erin Coburn — 6-10 p.m.

Aug. 17:



Crown Watts — 6-10 p.m.

Aug. 24:



Positive Vibes Band — 6-10 p.m.

Aug. 31:



Naked Karate Girls — 6-10 p.m.

Music at the Esplanade

WHEN: Every Saturday beginning June 3 through Aug. 26 from 5-7 p.m.

WHERE: Smale Riverfront Park at the Castellini Esplanade

June 3:



Sawyer Roberson — 5-7 p.m.

June 10:



The Dreaded Mids — 5-7 p.m.

June 17:



Mary River — 5-7 p.m.

June 24:



Temani — 5-7 p.m.

July 1:



Sawyer Roberson — 5-7 p.m.

July 8:



The Sweet Peas — 5-7 p.m.

July 15:



The Foles — 5-7 p.m.

July 22:



Union Son — 5-7 p.m.

July 29:



Jube and Jake — 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 5:



Tracy Walker — 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 12:



Run Katie Run — 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 19:



The Traveling Jam — 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 26:

