'The Festival' returns to Sycamore Township, Spin Doctors to headline

Posted at 5:32 PM, May 23, 2023
SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio — The Festival, a free, two-day music festival in Sycamore Township, is slated to return for the weekend of July 14 and 15.

Each day, the festival will run from 6 p.m. to midnight with several different music acts ranging from local to tribute to Grammy-nominated band Spin Doctors, who will headline Saturday night.

The festival returns to Sycamore Township "after a long absence," according to the township's website.

Friday, July 14 will be "trubute night," featuring local cover artists and tribute bands. On Saturday night, events kick off with "Festival favorite" LoopManDan, the website says. Sycamore Township locals Brent James & The Vintage Youth will then take the stage before making way for headliners Spin Doctors, known for hits Little Miss Can't Be Wrong, You Let Your Heart Go Too Fast and more.

The event takes place at Bechtold Park and will also host a wide variety of food vendors and carnival rides for kids.

