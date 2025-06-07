'It's all of us doing our part' | Free events in Cincinnati look to tamp down annual summer violence surge

CINCINNATI — Free chances to have some summer fun safely have begun as part of a collaborative approach to anti-violence efforts across Cincinnati.

Skate Downtown Cincy has invited people to what director Morgan Rigaud described as the nation's largest riverfront skating surface at Sawyer Park near the Montgomery Inn Boathouse.

"Everyone really has the freedom to move here, to be athletic, to be self-expressive, to be with their friends," Rigaud said.

Anyone over 13 years old can rent a pair of skates for free if they bring an ID. The free skate is open Fridays 6 to 10 p.m. in June, July and August.

"You see the parents' faces perk up when you tell them it's free," Rigaud said.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity's Rising Star Youth Bowling Program also began Friday with an over-capacity of 81 kids signed up.

Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell helps run the program and said it takes multiple groups offering young Cincinnatians something to do to reduce summer violence.

"This is an avenue. It's being engaged. It's all of us doing our part, and this is this organization's doing our part," Mitchell said. "If everyone gets on board and does our part when it comes to our youth, that's when we'll see an impact, and that's when we'll see those numbers continue to go down."

Mitchell said donors and sponsors allow them to bring in as many children as possible and distribute scholarships to kids like Blake Jones, who went through the program and now bowls for the University of Cincinnati.

"It's good because when you get there, you're not straight out of pocket putting yourself in debt," Jones said.

Mitchell said the greater the donations, the more they can accept into the program.

"We don't want to turn any kids away," he said. "We're going to make this work, but your donations will help tremendously."

People can donate through the Rising Star website.

Also beginning Saturday is the return of the popular Rec @ Nite weekly events.

The Lincoln Recreation Center, located at 1027 Linn St., and the Hirsch Recreation Center, situated at 3630 Reading Road, will host game show events, silent discos, talent shows and more.