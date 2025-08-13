'It's a form of art' | National miniature art convention returns to Cincinnati after 35 years

CINCINNATI — Maintaining the same level of passion for the same hobby for more than five decades isn't always easy. But for Jean Ellsworth, small things made a big impression on her early on in life.

About 50 years ago, she was shown a collection of miniatures, or small pieces of art, by a friend. She was immediately hooked.

"It's just a fun hobby, it's very relaxing," Ellsworth said.

She enjoyed it so much that she decided to start the Miniature Society of Cincinnati.

"It's just been a wonderful group of friends that have become family," Ellsworth said.

National miniature art convention returns to Cincinnati after 35 years

Ellsworth said creating miniatures has given her a space to express her creativity. It does, however, require a bit of patience.

"Pieces fly and end up in the carpet, you hold them in tweezers, the little tiny thing," Ellsworth said.

Whether it's carving pieces or painting them, as you could imagine, putting together a mini masterpiece can take time.

"I would say, if you were working in it every day, a couple of months," Ellsworth said. "If you're working on it once a week, probably a year."

There are a lot of people who share Ellsworth's passion, and this week, many of them will be in the Queen City.

For the first time in 35 years, the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts (NAME) will be held at the Westin Hotel downtown.

"It's good to have it back again," Ellsworth said.

NAME Chair Nancye Claypool said the creations may be small, but their passion is anything but.

"A lot of people think it's just doll houses and things, it's not," Claypool said. "It's a form of art."

Claypool said she and others appreciate how creative people can be with their miniatures.

"Anything in real life you can do in miniature," Claypool said.

Claypool and Ellsworth said they hope more young people consider creating miniatures and encourage them to come check out the convention this weekend.

“We need to keep the hobby going," Ellsworth said.

The convention is open to the public on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under.