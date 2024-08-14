'It will be fine': CPS Superintendent talks public busing, phone lockups as kids return to class

CINCINNATI — "It will be fine."

Cincinnati Public Schools Interim Superintendent Shauna Murphy said that with emphasis, promising a successful new academic year for the Tri-State's largest school district.

Murphy, who assumed the top leadership spot four months ago following former Superintendent Iranetta Wright's resignation, discussed changes and expectations with WCPO in a sit down interview.

Wright's resignation following a unanimous vote of no confidence from all six CPS unions — something that has never happened in the history of the district. One factor contributing to that vote: the district's multi-million dollar operating budget shortfall.

In January, that number was around $90 million. By the time Murphy was named interim superintendent, the deficit was cut down to $31.6 million. Murphy was appointed to a special budget task force to address it.

Closing the Budget Gap

"You know you're not going to close a $32 million gap by cutting out paper and school supplies. It's a very difficult situation to be in," Murphy said.

CPS' budget deficit was largely exacerbated when pandemic relief funds expired this year. Opting to forgo yellow bus service for many middle school students helped to reduce the gap by $9 million.

"The good thing is kids have been on the Metro before," Murphy said.

Nearly 3,000 seventh and eighth grade students will be riding Metro buses, up from 1,145 last year. That brings the total number of CPS students to more than 9,000.

Murphy assured most bus riders will have direct routes to school and that only a fraction will need to make a single ride transfer at Government Square downtown. While around 200 high school students had indirect routes last school year, Murphy said at most 40 additional seventh and eighth graders will this year as well.

"It will be a transition," she said. "I will tell you we've been working very hard with Metro to make sure we can mitigate some of those concerns. One of the things being implemented this year is a new software with the bus cards and so in the past a random bus card would be provided to a young person, this year the specific bus card is connected to a student — name and number — so we know what student got on what bus at what time and where did they go."

During the first few days of school, Metro staff will be present at all transit centers to answer any questions. Parents and guardians are also invited to accompany their students during the first few days of school free of charge.

The district found another way to cut costs in the long run by pivoting to a Performance Sustainability Redesigning Growth Plan, Murphy said. The move involved reorganizing and consolidating schools and students.

One hundred and twenty Riverview East Academy students moved to Mount Washington School, Murphy said. Additionally, all students at the Spencer Center now learn in the former Riverview East Academy building on Kellogg Avenue.

Students who previously attended the Dr. O’dell Owens Center for Learning now report to the former Spencer Center building on Alms Place, while seventh- and eighth-grade students from Shroder will now attend class in the former Dr. O’dell Owens Center for Learning building.

"As we were working through budget we realized that we can't continue to do business the way that we've been doing business," Murphy said.

Tackling the Technology Takeover

Kids and social media go hand-in-hand, but CPS doesn't want to support that relationship during the school day.

The district purchased 16,000 Yondr phone pouches for the current school year. The pouches will be available in every high school and intended for use by students in seventh through 12th grade.

Yondr secures cell phones and prevents students from accessing them without teacher approval. The decision to invest in the storage devices aligns with the district's updated cell phone policy, which requires school officials to implement uniform, school-wide electronic device policies.

Murphy said schools are not required to use the pouches — their use is at the discretion of each principal.

"Children come to school. They put their cell phones in a Yondr pouch. It is locked. They keep their cellphone in the pouch with them throughout the day. At the end of the day they unlock the pouch, turn the pouch back in, keep their cellphones and return for another day," Murphy said.

The district is confident in the Yondr pouches based on research, pilot programs and positive teacher and student feedback, Murphy said.

"If a parent needs to reach out to a student we ask that they contact the main office. If a student needs to reach their parent we ask them to come to the main office to get support there," Murphy said. "In the event of an actual emergency — maybe there is a medical situation that happens — then the staff can unlock, and will unlock the Yondr pouches for the student to be able to get in contact with their parent."

Murphy said the transportation, building and technology changes are just that — changes — and nothing the district can't work through. With that optimistic outlook in mind, we asked Murphy what her biggest concern is for the school year.

"My biggest concern is doing everything we can to get the message out to our families and our community that Cincinnati Public Schools is here for kids," she said. "What that means is it's an opportunity for everyone to understand we're pouring everything we need to do to help young people be successful."