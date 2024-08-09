Here’s what you need to know if your CPS student is taking a Metro bus to school

CINCINNATI — Starting next week, more than 9,000 students will be riding Metro buses to and from Cincinnati Public Schools.

It’s an increase of more than 1,000 as many campuses will no longer offer yellow bus transportation to seventh and eighth grade students. CPS said 2,938 seventh and eighth grade students will be riding Metro buses, up from 1,145 last year.

The change comes after the district cut $9 million from its budget, impacting students' option to choose between either Metro or yellow bus services.

Parents reached out to WCPO 9 to express their students’ first-day jitters about the new form of transportation. We took a ride on the system to gather what you need to know.

Plan your trip

Metro recommends utilizing the Google Maps trip planner or the Transit App. After you enter your school and home address, make sure your trip time is set for a school date. The schedules are changing to accommodate increased service once school begins.

When riding, the apps will show when to get off and what bus numbers to look for.

CPS and Metro say most students can get to and from school without any transfers. Some students may require one transfer.

At the district’s Aug. 5 board meeting, CPS Chief Operating Officer Christopher Burkhardt said they will be monitoring students based on their unique fare cards. If students are going to Government Square when they have the option for a more direct route, the district said it will notify the individual school and send a robocall to parents.

Look for the helpers

During the first few days of school, Metro staff say they will be present at all transit centers to answer any questions.

“It’s really directing them, providing them the information that they need so they can safely and quickly get to school,” said Bradley Mason, Metro's communications director.

Those individuals will be in Metro apparel or vests.

Parents can ride-along

Parents and guardians are invited to accompany their students during the first few days of school free of charge.

When are passes valid?

Weekdays between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Students involved in extracurricular activities will get season-specific passes for weekdays until 10:30 p.m. Check with your individual school.

Who do I call with questions?

Contact the CPS Transportation Hotline at 513-363-RIDE.

For Metro trip planning, call 513-621-4455.