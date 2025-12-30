Investigation into Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge extended

CINCINNATI — An investigation into Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge's leadership will be extended, a city spokesperson told WCPO.

In October, city officials announced Theetge had been placed on paid administrative leave "pending an internal investigation into the effectiveness of her leadership." Since then, little has been said about the investigation, which is being handled by outside firm Frost Brown Todd.

"This process will take the amount of time necessary to ensure it is managed with integrity, accuracy and thoroughness," the city said in its announcement about Frost Brown Todd conducting the investigation. "As this remains a personnel matter, the city will not comment further until the review is complete and will provide updates only when appropriate and legally permissible."

The city's contract with Frost Brown Todd, however, was set to expire at the end of the year. When we reached out to ask city officials whether they would extend their contract with the law firm, a spokesperson told us that the investigation remains ongoing and the contract was extended to Feb. 28.

Watch: What we know about the moments leading up to CPD Chief Teresa Theetge being placed on administrative leave

Cincinnati police met with mayor or city manager more than 20 times in weeks after brawl

After she was placed on administrative leave, Theetge's attorneys said she has no intention to resign.

"They're looking for a scalp, they're looking for a scapegoat," attorney Stephen Imm with Finney Law Firm said one day after the investigation was announced.

Imm once again questioned the "charade of an 'investigation'" after the city confirmed it was extending the investigation.

"It is a disgrace that the city’s leadership is now continuing to sacrifice the career and reputation of such a dedicated and devoted public servant," Imm said in a statement. "Terri Theetge is a leader the City can be proud of. The same CANNOT be said for the people who continue to leave her twisting in the wind for no good reason. This sham has already gone on for far too long. Chief Theetge has already suffered far too much."

Assistant Chief Adam Hennie was promoted to interim police chief, a position he has held for the remainder of the year.