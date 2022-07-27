CINCINNATI — An inmate escaped police custody from University Hospital Wednesday morning, according to Cincinnati police's district two.

The inmate escaped UC Medical Center shortly after 8 a.m., police said.

The inmate who escaped the hospital has not been identified and it is not know why they were in custody.

Amanda Nageleisen, director of media relations at UC Health, said she couldn't discuss any specific patient information, but said that, in general, UC Health does not take custody of any inmate when they are providing treatment. Inmates are in the custody of the agency that brought them there, Nageleisen said.

This marks the 13th inmate to have escaped custody in Hamilton County in the past two months.

River City Correctional Facility inmate Russell Baumgartner escaped from University Hospital on June 17. Two days later on June 19, Timothy Grier walked away from University Hospital. On July 3, James Johnson escaped custody at University Hospital while he was undergoing treatment.

River City Correctional Center has dealt with the majority of the escaped inmates in Hamilton County.The facility announced at its quarterly meeting the facility will be making changes to its security.

River City inmates who receive treatment at UC Medical Center will have to be under the hold of a River City staff member. Prior to this, inmates were only held under the custody of hospital staff.

The River City board discussed revisiting its memorandum of understanding with Cincinnati police and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. There was also conversation about changing the way that River City notifies the public about escaped inmates.

