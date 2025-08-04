'I still have a very bad brain trauma' | Woman injured in violent Cincinnati fight thanks supporters

CINCINNATI — We were able to briefly speak to the woman who police said was violently attacked in downtown Cincinnati two weekends ago.

Videos shared online showed a woman now identified as Holly appear to be punched twice — once by a woman and then again by a man — before falling to the ground unconscious. Holly told us she was in a lot of pain after what happened to her and was not able to do an interview.

However, in a 53-second video shared to social media, Holly gave an update about her condition. Her message has also been shared by politicians, including Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno.

"I just want to say thank you so much to everyone for all of the love and support. ... It's very humbling that you have sent your prayers and blessings, and it's definitely what's keeping me going," said Holly.

This is who Cincinnati City Council member Victoria Parks says "deserved the beat down" she got. This is who Pastor Damon Lynch wants on a mug shot. This is who Police Chief won't say is not a "Russian woman who fled back to her country." This is who Mayor is too busy to meet.

WCPO 9 News is continuing to investigate this case and working to learn more about the suspect still at large.

The social media post also has a link to a GiveSendGo campaign, which as of Monday afternoon, has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. It says, "This is Holly’s only official, personally authorized fundraiser. 100% of all proceeds go to the victim for medical, legal, security and loss of work expenses due to the attack."

The incident has prompted some politicians to criticize Cincinnati's leadership for failing to keep people safe. Last week, Mayor Aftab Pureval, appeared to address that criticism during a press conference where he and other city leaders gave an update about preventing violence in the city.

"While the data shows the progress that we made, it means nothing if the public perception does not match," said Pureval.

While Holly and others wait for that accountability, she explained in her video her long road ahead to recovery.

"It's been very, very hard, and I'm still recovering," said Holly. "I still have a very bad brain trauma ... thank you thank you to everyone."

Cincinnati police officers are still looking for one suspect in that attack. Early Monday evening, Cincinnati Police announced its Fugitive Apprehension Unit found a fifth suspect in Fulton County, Georgia. The release said the FBI and Atlanta Metropolitan Major Offender's Task Force took 38-year-old Patrick Rosemond into custody.

Authorities have also charged four others for their roles in the attack, including 34-year-old Montianez Merriweather, 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon, 39-year-old Jermaine Matthews, 37-year-old Dominique Kittle. CPD also said there are six victims.

WCPO 9 News has requested more information about these suspects and will continue to follow this case.

