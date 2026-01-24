'I had no idea' | No parking on emergency routes announcement catches residents off guard ahead of storm

CINCINNATI — During a press conference, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long announced a snow emergency Friday effective at 7 p.m., meaning street parking will be banned on snow emergency routes.
The number of routes in Cincinnati is extensive, and Long said they are clearly marked year-round to ensure people living on or around them are aware of the rules.
"Please, check where you are parked and move your car," she said. "If you are in a snow emergency route, you need to move to a different spot."
People parked on the emergency routes from 7 p.m. Friday through at least midnight Monday are at risk of having their car towed and facing a fine, according to the city.
We talked to folks living along Hollister Street, who said the rules could make things difficult for them.
"We live in a duplex, so 10 people total, and there's only eight spaces in the back, so two people are going to have to fight for parking elsewhere," Maria Nolan said.
No one we spoke to knew Hollister Street was a snow emergency route.
"I had no idea we even had that sign for the emergency cars and that no one was going to be allowed to park on our street. I feel really bad for them," said Katherine Davenport.
Cincinnati police and traffic officials didn't say exactly how the emergency parking rules would be enforced, but Long said during the afternoon press conference that it was important for people to move their cars to make room for street plows and emergency vehicles.
"If we can get as many people out of the street parking and into driveways as possible, it will make a huge difference this weekend," Long said.
The full list of Cincinnati City streets impacted are:
Police District 1
- Reading Road: Central Parkway to Paddock Road
- Vine Street: Mitchell Avenue to Third Street
- Gilbert Avenue: Broadway to McMillan
Police District 2
- Eastern Avenue: Riverside Drive from Delta Avenue to Eggleston Avenue
- Eastern Avenue: Delta Avenue to Columbia Parkway
- Madison Road: Woodburn Avenue to Plainville
- Marburg Avenue: Ridge Road to Erie Avenue
- Whetsel Avenue: Bramble Avenue to North Corp. Line
- Observatory Avenue: Edwards Avenue to Delta Avenue
Police District 3
- Glenway Avenue: West Corp. Line to W. 8th Street
- Queen City Avenue: Werk Road to Beekman Street
- Harrsion Avenue: West Corp. Line to State Avenue
- Warsaw Avenue: Glenway Avenue to State Avenue
- River Road: West Corp. Line to Evans Street
- Elberon Avenue: W. 8th Street to State Avenue
- Montana Avenue: West Fork Road to Glenmore Avenue
- Westwood Northern Boulevard: Hopple Street to Boudinot Avenue
- Boudinot Avenue: Glenway Avenue to Westwood Northern Boulevard
Police District 4
- Ridge Road: Amberly Village Corp. Line to Marburg Avenue
- Montgomery Road: Norwood Corp. Line to Silverton Corp. Line
- Woodburn Avenue: McMillan to Dana Avenue
- William H. Taft Road: Columbia Parkway to Vine Street
- McMillan Street: Central Parkway to Hackberry Street
- Paddock Road: Reading Road to Vine Street
- Gilbert Avenue: Woodburn Avenue to McMillan Street
- Reading Road: Paddock Road to Sunnybrook Drive
- Dana Avenue: Reading Road to Duck Creek Road
- Burnet Avenue: Forest Avenue to Reading Road
Police District 5
- Martin L. King Drive: Central Parkway to Woodburn Avenue
- Ludlow Avenue: Spring Grove Avenue to Jefferson
- Jefferson Ave from Nixon to Ludlow
- Hamilton Avenue: Spring Grove Avenue to Hollywood
- Colerain Avenue: Spring Grove Avenue to Kipling Road
- Burnet Avenue: Forest Avenue to Reading Road
- Jefferson Avenue: McMillan St. to Martin Luther King
- Calhoun Street: Vine Street to Clifton Avenue
- North Bend Road: Vogel Road to Daly Road
In a post on Facebook, Mt. Healthy officials announced parking was prohibited on the following roads until Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.:
- Adams Road
- Bernard Avenue
- Clovernook Avenue
- Compton Road
- Forest Avenue from Compton to Stevens Avenue
- Hamilton Avenue
- Harrison Avenue from Kemper to Adams Road
- Hastings Avenue from Perry to Harrison Avenue
- Kinney Avenue from Harrison to Hickman Street
- Madison Avenue from Harrison Avenue to Perry Street
- McMakin Street from Harrison to Perry Street
- Park Avenue
- Perry Street
- Rambler Avenue from Adams to Seward Avenue
- Seward Avenue
- Stevens Avenue
Covington City Officials told us on-street parking was their main concern and asked people to move their cars from city roadways to make snow removal faster.
Independence Mayor Chris Reinersman declared a snow emergency beginning at noon Saturday.
"Residents are NOT PERMITTED to park their vehicles on city streets while the city is in a snow emergency," the mayor said in a press release.
You can find our full list of updated snow emergencies in our viewing area here, or check with your municipality for the status of snow emergencies where you live and the applicable street parking rules.