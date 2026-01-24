'I had no idea' | No parking on emergency routes announcement catches residents off guard ahead of storm

CINCINNATI — During a press conference, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long announced a snow emergency Friday effective at 7 p.m., meaning street parking will be banned on snow emergency routes.

The number of routes in Cincinnati is extensive, and Long said they are clearly marked year-round to ensure people living on or around them are aware of the rules.

"Please, check where you are parked and move your car," she said. "If you are in a snow emergency route, you need to move to a different spot."

People parked on the emergency routes from 7 p.m. Friday through at least midnight Monday are at risk of having their car towed and facing a fine, according to the city.

We talked to folks living along Hollister Street, who said the rules could make things difficult for them.

"We live in a duplex, so 10 people total, and there's only eight spaces in the back, so two people are going to have to fight for parking elsewhere," Maria Nolan said.

No one we spoke to knew Hollister Street was a snow emergency route.

"I had no idea we even had that sign for the emergency cars and that no one was going to be allowed to park on our street. I feel really bad for them," said Katherine Davenport.

Cincinnati police and traffic officials didn't say exactly how the emergency parking rules would be enforced, but Long said during the afternoon press conference that it was important for people to move their cars to make room for street plows and emergency vehicles.

"If we can get as many people out of the street parking and into driveways as possible, it will make a huge difference this weekend," Long said.

The full list of Cincinnati City streets impacted are:

Police District 1



Reading Road: Central Parkway to Paddock Road

Vine Street: Mitchell Avenue to Third Street

Gilbert Avenue: Broadway to McMillan

Police District 2

Eastern Avenue: Riverside Drive from Delta Avenue to Eggleston Avenue

Eastern Avenue: Delta Avenue to Columbia Parkway

Madison Road: Woodburn Avenue to Plainville

Marburg Avenue: Ridge Road to Erie Avenue

Whetsel Avenue: Bramble Avenue to North Corp. Line

Observatory Avenue: Edwards Avenue to Delta Avenue

Police District 3

Glenway Avenue: West Corp. Line to W. 8th Street

Queen City Avenue: Werk Road to Beekman Street

Harrsion Avenue: West Corp. Line to State Avenue

Warsaw Avenue: Glenway Avenue to State Avenue

River Road: West Corp. Line to Evans Street

Elberon Avenue: W. 8th Street to State Avenue

Montana Avenue: West Fork Road to Glenmore Avenue

Westwood Northern Boulevard: Hopple Street to Boudinot Avenue

Boudinot Avenue: Glenway Avenue to Westwood Northern Boulevard

Police District 4

Ridge Road: Amberly Village Corp. Line to Marburg Avenue

Montgomery Road: Norwood Corp. Line to Silverton Corp. Line

Woodburn Avenue: McMillan to Dana Avenue

William H. Taft Road: Columbia Parkway to Vine Street

McMillan Street: Central Parkway to Hackberry Street

Paddock Road: Reading Road to Vine Street

Gilbert Avenue: Woodburn Avenue to McMillan Street

Reading Road: Paddock Road to Sunnybrook Drive

Dana Avenue: Reading Road to Duck Creek Road

Burnet Avenue: Forest Avenue to Reading Road

Police District 5

Martin L. King Drive: Central Parkway to Woodburn Avenue

Ludlow Avenue: Spring Grove Avenue to Jefferson

Jefferson Ave from Nixon to Ludlow

Hamilton Avenue: Spring Grove Avenue to Hollywood

Colerain Avenue: Spring Grove Avenue to Kipling Road

Burnet Avenue: Forest Avenue to Reading Road

Jefferson Avenue: McMillan St. to Martin Luther King

Calhoun Street: Vine Street to Clifton Avenue

North Bend Road: Vogel Road to Daly Road

In a post on Facebook, Mt. Healthy officials announced parking was prohibited on the following roads until Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.:



Adams Road

Bernard Avenue

Clovernook Avenue

Compton Road

Forest Avenue from Compton to Stevens Avenue

Hamilton Avenue

Harrison Avenue from Kemper to Adams Road

Hastings Avenue from Perry to Harrison Avenue

Kinney Avenue from Harrison to Hickman Street

Madison Avenue from Harrison Avenue to Perry Street

McMakin Street from Harrison to Perry Street

Park Avenue

Perry Street

Rambler Avenue from Adams to Seward Avenue

Seward Avenue

Stevens Avenue

Covington City Officials told us on-street parking was their main concern and asked people to move their cars from city roadways to make snow removal faster.

Independence Mayor Chris Reinersman declared a snow emergency beginning at noon Saturday.

"Residents are NOT PERMITTED to park their vehicles on city streets while the city is in a snow emergency," the mayor said in a press release.

You can find our full list of updated snow emergencies in our viewing area here, or check with your municipality for the status of snow emergencies where you live and the applicable street parking rules.