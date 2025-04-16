How could a Hyde Park Square development impact traffic? We're sifting through transportation data

CINCINNATI — A proposed multi-million-dollar development in Hyde Park Square is garnering pushback from residents over traffic concerns if construction were to begin.

The development site sits between Edwards Road and Michigan Avenue, approximately 0.2 miles away from nearby Hyde Park School.

"There already are significant traffic problems here, and those haven't been addressed — let alone (with development), what is the new state going to be?" said John Zinsser, who represents the development-opposition group Save Hyde Park Square.

WATCH: Residents concerned about proposed Hyde Park development and its impact on traffic

Hyde Park residents concerned about traffic safety with new development

Zinsser shared findings from a survey conducted by Save Hyde Park Square, asking Hyde Park School parents and faculty their thoughts on the development's traffic impacts.

"The survey was done by a notice going out in the PTO newsletter and by handing out flyers (at the school)," Zinsser said.

Of the 210 respondents, he said, 90% reported feeling there are pedestrian safety issues near the school. Another 94%, he said, reported concerns over the potential construction and its impact on traffic. WCPO 9 News was unable to independently verify the results of this survey.

Are you a survey respondent? I'd like to hear from you! Email me at connor.steffen@wcpo.com.

In a statement, developer PLK Communities' chief development officer said the company understands the concern.

"We’ve recognized from the beginning that traffic congestion is a significant concern in the area, even without our project," Nick Lingenfelter said. "We’ve been transparent with the community about these challenges and are open to being part of broader, long-term solutions."

Lingenfelter also pointed to a recently completed traffic impact survey, conducted by the firm Bayer Becker and reviewed by the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering (DOTE).

"The study specifically evaluated whether our proposed development would worsen current traffic conditions," he said. "After reviewing the findings, DOTE concluded that 'the proposed development will have minimal impact to existing travel conditions on Edwards Road.'"

Using city crash data, DOTE officials reported that over the last four years, 22 crashes occurred on Edwards Road between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue, which they called "slightly higher than would be expected."

You can read the full statement from Ligenfelter here:

"...We’ve recognized from the beginning that traffic congestion is a significant concern in the area, even without our project. We’ve been transparent with the community about these challenges and are open to being part of broader, long-term solutions. If our project can serve as a catalyst to help the City and neighborhood address traffic and pedestrian safety more comprehensively, we welcome that opportunity.



To that end, we commissioned a third-party traffic study from Bayer Becker, which was guided and reviewed by the City’s Department of Transportation and Engineering (DOTE). The study specifically evaluated whether our proposed development would worsen current traffic conditions. After reviewing the findings, DOTE concluded that “the proposed development will have minimal impact to existing travel conditions on Edwards Road.” They also noted that the plan was acceptable with either the current roadway layout or with recommended improvements. Some of those recommended improvements were later reviewed with the community, who preferred not to pursue them.



We have also proactively reached out to Hyde Park Elementary and the Board of Education to initiate conversations about how we can collaborate to address broader traffic and safety concerns for students and families. Those discussions are ongoing.



All closures will be governed by a City-approved Professional Maintenance of Traffic Plan (PMTP) developed by a third-party safety and traffic control firm. The results of this approved plan will be communicated once our construction partner is selected and the permit is approved on the final plans.



Lastly, we recognize that the community has long expressed interest in upgrading pedestrian safety, such as adding HAWK beacons on Erie Avenue. We offered to fund their design and infrastructure, but the community ultimately decided not to proceed at this time.



Our goal has always been to approach this development with respect and responsibility, contributing positively to the neighborhood while ensuring it stays safe, accessible, and vibrant for everyone."