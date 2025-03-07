Controversial Hyde Park Square development passes committee, heads to city council

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Planning Commission voted to pass a controversial Hyde Park Square development Friday.

The commission approved the development's requested zoning change with exceptions and the potential for future amendments.

Now, the plan will go before Cincinnati City Council, where a simple majority of five votes is needed for final approval.

Developer PLK Communities wants to build a nearly 80-foot structure in an area typically zoned for only 50 feet under a Planned Development loophole.

Dozens of concerned people living in the area flooded chambers Friday morning for the committee meeting.

While PLK Communities defended its proposed project, many community members spoke countering the developer's proposed plan to build where the single-story, Kroger-turned-Coldwell Banker building stands.

Nicholas Lingenfelter, chief of development officer for PLK Communities, spoke to the committee, along with other members from the developer's team including Colleen Reynolds, Mike Dooley, Michael Collins, Brandon Guyer, Lisa Scovic, and Sean Suder.

The developer's team also addressed pushback from the community that they say led to and informed changes to their plan.

WCPO

Lingenfelter said they have met with residents and Hyde Park council members more than a dozen times about the development.

But community members told WCPO they are concerned about the height of the development and whether Hyde Park Square will keep its historic charm.

Despite all the back and forth, the city’s planning department recommended that the planning commission approve this zoning change and allow the developer to build.

The planning department believes the construction of the proposed hotel, the proposed underground garage and the additional apartment housing complies with Hyde Park's existing community plans and also works towards the city achieving its goals to grow housing — addressing a need for more one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Advocates also argued that walkability in the area would be improved while the development would also increase retail space, and maintain street parking.