Developers of controversial Hyde Park project ask Cincinnati to repeal zoning after months of opposition

CINCINNATI — After months of backlash from Hyde Park residents, developers for a controversial development now plan to hit the reset button.

The project's developers asked Cincinnati City Council members to repeal the zoning that was approved for the project earlier this year.

In April, city council greenlit a zoning change required for the controversial development that would reimagine Hyde Park's historic square. The Hyde Park Neighborhood Council and residents fought against the plan, which would include the construction of an 80-foot building in an area where regulations have traditionally restricted buildings to a height of 50 feet.

Residents who oppose the development formed a group called Save Hyde Park Square.

On Tuesday, during the Budget and Finance Committee meeting, members of city council unanimously passed an ordinance to repeal the zoning for the project. They will now vote on that in full during Thursday's city council meeting.

"It's certainly, it's a mix of feelings," said John Zinsser, a spokesperson for Save Hyde Park Square.

Zinsser said while the decision brings optimism to the group, it also brings frustration. He said that's because they've asked city council to repeal their decision for months.

"If city council had listened to citizens, this could have stopped as soon as January," Zinsser said.

The decision would also mean there would no longer be a referendum for the development on the November ballot. Zinsser's group recently collected more than 18,000 signatures to bring the controversial project to the voters.

Zinsser said even with a revised plan, there are still many concerns for residents.

One of the main concerns relates to building heights. He said developers don't want to go lower than 75 feet for their maximum height for the project. He said the group has proposed 63 feet, but no agreement was made.

"It's still just too big," Zinsser said.

Zinsser said at the end of the day, they aren't opposed to a new development, but he said he felt the previous development proposal didn't fit the needs of the area.

WCPO 9 News was sent a letter written by the project's developers to Mayor Aftab Pureval. Part of the letter states that they hope to bring the community together by coming back with a revised plan that fits what the community wants.

You can read that letter in its entirety below:

Recent discussions were mediated by some city council members, including Seth Walsh. Walsh said even though no agreement was made, those conversations went a long way.

"Significant changes were made, especially by the developer, to try to listen to and respond to the community's wishes and needs," Walsh said.

However, Zinsser said he feels city council could have been more helpful throughout this whole process.

“City council’s role, they’re certainly not been one of control, but it really also hasn’t been one of support to the community, the citizens who vote for them," Zinsser said.

However, Walsh said he feels it's not fair to say city council didn't try to help.

"Both parties did not ask us to get involved until last week," Walsh said. "I don't think that's a fair assessment that council was not willing to get involved in the conversation."

Council members will now vote to approve the repeal of the zoning on Thursday.

Zinsser said he expects it to pass, and he said he hopes moving forward, communication continues.

"The developer and the community have had very little communication until the very end," said Zinsser.