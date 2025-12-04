Craving Skyline pizza? Kroger now selling limited quantities through the weekend

CINCINNATI — The rumors are true: You can now get a Skyline pizza at the grocery store (for a limited time).

After seeing pictures on social media of "Skyline Cheese Coney Pizza" in local Kroger stores, we reached out to Skyline Chili ourselves to figure out the truth. The answer is, yes, all Kroger locations in Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis and Louisville are selling Skyline pizza in stores.

Skyline said the pizzas are a "holiday surprise," with Kroger locations offering "extremely limited quantities" through the weekend (or while supplies last).

The pizza includes the original Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, pieces of coney hot dogs, mustard and onion — definitely not for everyone.

If you don't make it to the store in time to pick up your own premade pizza, Skyline previously posted their recipe on social media so you can copy it at home.

This isn't the first time Skyline has gotten adventurous with its food. Earlier this year, Skyline collaborated with fellow Cincinnati favorite Graeter's Ice Cream to make the "Skyline Chili Spice Ice Cream," which included Skyline's spice blend and crunchy oyster crackers with Graeter's French pot ice cream.

The ice cream flavor initially received mixed reactions when Kroger dropped the concept online. Tri-State native and Vice President JD Vance expressed his distaste at the time for the flavor on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "President Trump and I will stop this."

The president did not stop it, as it returned in October for a limited time. The ice cream was actually even nominated for the 2025 Dairy Product of the Year by Dairy Foods Magazine.