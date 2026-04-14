Cincinnati approves long-awaited Hyde Park plan to guide safety, development

CINCINNATI — After eight years of planning, Cincinnati City Council has approved a new neighborhood plan for Hyde Park.

The plan, called Plan Hyde Park, outlines future goals and needs of the neighborhood.

Sean McGrory with the Hyde Park Planning Committee said it's the first neighborhood-wide comprehensive plan adopted in more than 40 years.

"We approached it within four distinct sections: quality of life, how we move, the built environment and Hyde Park Square," McGrory said.

Data in the plan shows Hyde Park's population is roughly 17% lower than it was in the 1970s.

“A lot of it is just demographic changes and changes in household size," McGrory said.

WATCH: McGrory outlined some of the key goals for the future of Hyde Park

Neighborhood plan for Hyde Park approved for the first time in 40 years

However, the numbers show Hyde Park saw a 6% increase in its population from 2010 to 2020.

McGrory said they're looking to continue bringing the population up.

Data also shows the median housing value is roughly $400,000 in Hyde Park, with the average person earning just shy of $110,000 a year. That is a stark difference compared to the median income of roughly $42,000 in the city of Cincinnati.

“Part of what we wanted to do, and what the city is trying to do overall, is figure out ways to accommodate the growth in population but in today’s households," McGrory said.

McGrory said another important piece of the plan is to make things safer for pedestrians. He said it's part of the city's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries.

Plan Hyde Park outlines goals like installing better technology at crosswalks, expanding traffic-calming measures and improving access to Wasson Way.

“We wanted to encompass not just pedestrians, but bicycles, public transportation," McGrory said. "Walkability is one of the things that makes Hyde Park great."

Improving Hyde Park Square is also a big part of the plan.

Last year, neighbors fought against a controversial project to construct an 80-foot building in the square.

Developers of the project have since hit the reset button with the goal of coming back with a plan that aligns with the needs of the area.

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McGrory said they heard from various residents who both support and oppose the project to try to figure out the best plan for the square moving forward.

“It was both a challenge but also an opportunity," McGrory said.

He said Plan Hyde Park aims to promote more housing opportunities while also maintaining the square's historic aesthetic.

“We think there’s a lot of opportunity to improve Hyde Park Square, to take it from good to even better," McGrory said.