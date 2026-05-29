Dozens gather to celebrate the life of Murry Foust, NKU student found dead after weekslong search

CINCINNATI — At Transform Cincy's College Hill headquarters, around 150 people gathered to celebrate the life of Murry Foust after weeks of searching ended with a crew finding Foust's body on Sunday.

Friends spoke highly of the 22-year-old, who was set to graduate from Northern Kentucky University this month.

Foust's partner, June, spoke from the front porch to the crowd spread out in the yard below.

WCPO

"We told each other we'd build a home just by ourselves, and I didn't think I would be speaking at my boyfriend's vigil this year," June said.

June said the day Foust went missing, the two had talked about the future, including waking up early the next day to sell ceramics Foust had made.

"Of all these hopes and promises, all I have left are his boots by my door, lip balm on my nightstand, a love letter on my fridge and a full body sinking feeling," June said.

WATCH: Dozens gather for Murry Foust's celebration of life

Dozens gather to mourn the loss of NKU student Murry Foust

Taylor Selman talked with WCPO about Foust, whom he's known for the past two years.

"I'm just going to miss his energy, and he really just brightened up the room every time he came around. It will just be a long adjustment period," Selman said.

Selman stressed the importance of being around other people in the community in moments of grieving.

"Community is the core of all of this," he said. "I think community gets us through the hard times."

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Ohio asked Transform to host the celebration of life to help people grieve, process loss and make it clear that there are free resources available to help people suffering from mental illness.

Katie Harper, executive director, said people can reach through their help line at 513-351-3500 or email info@namiswoh.org to get connected to the organization's suite of free resources.

"Find community," Harper said. "There are so many spaces like Transform. ... Please come to the support groups that we do."

NKU released the following statement regarding Foust's passing:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of our student, Murry (Alexis) Foust," Corey Best, chief communications officer, said. "Our thoughts are with their family, friends and all who knew them. This is a profound loss for our campus community. We are grateful to the Covington Police Department and all of those who assisted in the search efforts. We encourage any members of our campus community who may be struggling to reach out for support. Counseling services are available around the clock through NKU Counseling Services by calling 859-572-5650."

The Covington Police Department said that there is no indication of foul play.

Foust's cause of death is unknown at this time and is under investigation by the Campbell County Coroner's Office.