Former property manager indicted, accused of taking $40K from Cincinnati tenants' rent payments

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a former property manager accused of diverting tenants' rent payments for her personal use.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich's office said 48-year-old Bridgette Morris of Springfield Township faces three counts of theft, one count of unauthorized use of property, one count of tampering with records and one count of telecommunications fraud after accepting rent payments that she then deposited into personal bank accounts.

In a release, the prosecutor's office said Morris was a property manager for New Albany-based Wallick Communities, which manages properties that include low-income and subsidized housing.

Her alleged scheme came to light after tenants received past-due notices for rent payments they had already made. Cincinnati police investigated the rent payment records, checks and bank account information and determined she diverted approximately $40,000 in rent payments between September 2023 and June 2025.

"Tenants should never have to fear losing their housing because someone entrusted with managing their rent payments chose greed ahead of their responsibilities," Pillich said in a statement. "These allegations are a serious breach of trust that affected residents and created unnecessary hardship. My office will continue to hold accountable those who exploit positions of trust."

The prosecutor's office said tenants at three properties were impacted:



Judson Jerusalem Meadows on Ridge Avenue

Judson Terrace on Harrison Avenue

Woodview Apartments on Harrison Avenue

After learning of Morris's crimes, Wallick Communities credited tenants for their "missed" payments.

The news comes after a former Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority property manager was indicted on multiple charges related to theft of rent payments from tenants at The Evanston between January 2024 and April 2026.

Dion Crockett, 55, faces one count of theft in office, three counts of theft, one count of unauthorized use of property, one count of forgery and one count of tampering with records after prosecutors said tenants paid rent through money orders to him, which he then cashed instead of applying to their accounts.