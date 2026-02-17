'He was an icon' | Cincinnati community reacts to death of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson

CINCINNATI — The family of renowned civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson announced Tuesday that he died at 84.

His daughter, Santita Jackson, confirmed that Jackson died at home, surrounded by family.

For decades, Jackson devoted his life to being a civil rights leader. He advocated for the poor and underrepresented on issues like voting rights, education and job opportunities.

His legacy has impacted millions of people, including Cincinnati NAACP President David Whitehead.

"He was an icon to our community, to our nation," Whitehead said.

Whitehead said Jackson inspired him to devote time and energy to helping others.

"Rev. Jesse Jackson represented keeping hope alive," Whitehead said. "(Jackson) gave you the opportunity to aspire to be as great as you can possibly be."

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece said her family was friends with the Jacksons.

"He opened the door so people like myself could be here as a member of the county commission," Reece said.

Reece said she remembers when Jackson ran for president in 1984.

"He was saying 'You have to dream beyond your circumstances' and that just became my mantra now," Reece said.

Jackson visited the Queen City several times over the years.

His most notable visit came in 2018 when he called for a national boycott of Kroger after the company closed unprofitable grocery stores in predominantly black neighborhoods in Memphis.

Jackson spoke in Walnut Hills, shortly after Kroger disbanded its location there.

Walnut Hills Area Council President Mona Jenkins said she remembers when Jackson visited.

"It was very powerful," Jenkins said.

She said Jackson brought attention to the issue of the food desert in Walnut Hills.

"Taking that into light and putting community forward, that was his emphasis," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said Walnut Hills is still a food desert. It's why she co-founded Queen Mother's Market to help distribute healthy food options to the community.

"We pivot, according to what the needs of the community are," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said she was sad to hear about Jackson's death. Still, she said he leaves behind a legacy that millions of people, including herself, will carry on.

"It is about putting community first," Jenkins said.