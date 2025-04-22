Watch Now
Graeter's Ice Cream celebrates popular Cincinnati marathon with limited-time flavor

Graeter's Ice Cream
Graeter's relaunches Flying Pig Tracks flavor, celebrating the popular Cincinnati marathon.
CINCINNATI — Graeter's Ice Cream is relaunching a flavor for runners and ice cream fans alike.

The brand announced in press releases on Monday that it's releasing its "Flying Pig Tracks" flavor for a limited time.

The flavor celebrates Cincinnati's Fly Pig Marathon, according to the release.

It features peanut butter cups and chocolate fudge in an illustrated pint showcasing flying pigs.

“Beyond runners and fans, we think Flying Pig Tracks is a flavor everyone will enjoy, and we're happy to offer it in all of our shops throughout the Midwest,” said Chief of Retail Operations, Chip Graeter, in a press release.

Flying Pig Tracks is available in all Graeter's shops, local Krogers, Jungle Jim's and Dorothy Lane Markets. The flavor is also available for shipment nationwide.

The Flying Pig Marathon is taking place from May 2 to May 4.

