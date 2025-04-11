Cincy staple meets Kentucky specialty in new Graeter's flavor collab

CINCINNATI — Graeter's is reaching across the river in its newest collaboration, fusing the ice cream Cincinnatians know and love with Newport's New Riff Distillery.

The first ever collab between Graeter's and New Riff has brought us Bourbon Ball Ice Cream.

According to a press release, the ice cream is "a rich, bourbon-infused ice cream with whiskey-glazed pecans and dark chocolate chips."

This collaborative flavor will replace Graeter's Brown Butter Bourbon Pecan, the company said.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with New Riff Distilling to create a flavor that celebrates two iconic treats: Kentucky bourbon and ice cream," said Richard Graeter, president and CEO of Graeter's, in a press release. "Working with the team at New Riff to taste and select a Special Single Barrel, our team has created the perfect fusion of our hand-crafted process and New Riff's exceptional distilling, delivering a unique experience that honors the rich flavors of Kentucky."

The ice cream will be available on Graeter's website, in New Riff's Gift shop starting Saturday and all Graeter's scoop shops on Monday. It will also be available to buy this spring at Meijer, Jungle Jim's and Dorothy Lane Market.

Those who are curious about the new flavor will also have the opportunity to purchase a pint or try a free sample at New Riff Distilling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with another local, family-owned business that shares our passion for craft and quality," said Mollie Lewis, president of New Riff, in a press release. "Graeter's has been an incredible partner — not only do they make amazing ice cream, but the way they incorporated our Single Barrel Bourbon into this recipe blew us away. It's the perfect blend of two great traditions and can't wait for everyone to get a taste."