Fritz the baby hippo: Time is running out to see him and the rest of the superstar family this year

CINCINNATI — The extended days of sunning and swimming in public view are nearing an end for Fritz, Fiona, Bibi and Tucker at the Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“Anytime it's over 40 degrees and sunny, the hippos will be out here on exhibit, otherwise they'll be back in their barn if it's too cold,” said Africa Department Zookeeper Mark Tewes.

"Unfortunately, we don't have any indoor viewing for the public in the barn. So, when they are in the barn, people can't see them… If it's a little bit warmer than 40 degrees, but it's rainy, or it's overcast or it's kind of a nasty day out weather-wise, sometimes we will choose to keep them inside the barn. So, it kind of just depends on the day.”

There is no doubt that 4-month-old, 310 pounds Fritze will look a lot different in the spring.

“He's still growing really quickly. But at the start, he was gaining between three and five pounds every single day. So, you know, over a month's time, he was gaining 90 to 100 pounds. He is starting to slow down a little bit, but he's still gaining a pound or two every single day. So, if you go three months without seeing him it's not unrealistic to think that he might gain 150-250 pounds,” Tewes said.

Fritz is starting to explore more and just took his first lettuce snack at the wall as his sister and parents do.

“He's a troublemaker, but he's a lot of fun as well. Just like any toddler, he gets the zoomies, you'll see him when he gets in the barn in the evening times, he'll tend to run a couple of laps around the barn. It's really cute," Tewes said. "Like, imagine a 300-pound Labrador Retriever basically just running around like crazy.”

If you plan to see the hippos as part of the Festival of Lights soon, remember this about hippo cove:

“You're going to want to come earlier in the day while the sun is still out to see the hippos because otherwise, once the sun sets, they go back in their barn and sleep for the evening,” Tewes said.

And once inside the barn for sleep, or on those colder winter days, the family will be out of view but the team at the zoo regularly updates their social media accounts.

Fritz takes a dip