Graeter's brings back Chunky Chunky Hippo flavor for limited time to celebrate Fritz's arrival

CINCINNATI — The arrival of Fritz means the return of a popular Graeter's Ice Cream flavor.

Chunky Chunky Hippo is back for a limited time starting Oct. 10. Customers nationwide can purchase the toffee ice cream with salt-roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles online while supplies last. Cincinnati native Loren Long's art, which captures baby Fiona's likeness, remains on the pint.

A portion of Chunky Chunky Hippo proceeds will go to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Fritz was born Aug. 3 and had his public debut just a couple of weeks later with his mom, Bibi. He then had a few closely supervised interactions with his big sister before the two became more comfortable around each other.

The three hippos — and Tucker — can all be found at Hippo Cove. For more information on Graeter's release, click here.

