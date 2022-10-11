Watch Now
Graeter's brings back Chunky Chunky Hippo flavor for limited time to celebrate Fritz's arrival

Fritz the hippo
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
The Cincinnati Zoo announced that the new baby hippo's name is Fritz on Monday.
Fritz the hippo
Posted at 10:36 PM, Oct 10, 2022
CINCINNATI — The arrival of Fritz means the return of a popular Graeter's Ice Cream flavor.

Chunky Chunky Hippo is back for a limited time starting Oct. 10. Customers nationwide can purchase the toffee ice cream with salt-roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles online while supplies last. Cincinnati native Loren Long's art, which captures baby Fiona's likeness, remains on the pint.

A portion of Chunky Chunky Hippo proceeds will go to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Fritz was born Aug. 3 and had his public debut just a couple of weeks later with his mom, Bibi. He then had a few closely supervised interactions with his big sister before the two became more comfortable around each other.

The three hippos — and Tucker — can all be found at Hippo Cove. For more information on Graeter's release, click here.

