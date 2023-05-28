Watch Now
Field of Memories serves as visual reminder for what Memorial Day is all about

Hundreds of flags make up the Field of Memories
Jessica Hart
Posted at 11:23 AM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 11:23:04-04

CINCINNATI — Arlington Memorial Gardens is displaying a patriotic salute for Memorial Day with its Field of Memories exhibit.

“We have close to 1,000 American flags,” said Lisa McClain, cultural manager at Arlington Memorial Gardens.

McClain said Arlington decided to do this 8 years ago as a way to honor, remember and celebrate those who have passed away.

“They are all tagged with an individual's name. That’s who that flag is dedicated to. There’s different colored ribbons on the flags that mean a variety of things,” McClain said.

Each flag costs $35. The net proceeds go to Operation Ramp It Up, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans with mobility issues.

“All the funds that are raised here will help us put in ramps locally around the community," said Kyle Mathews, vice president of Operation Ramp It Up. "We typically raise enough funds for about 3 to 4 ramps."

Mathews said they have installed ramps at the homes of veterans in 38 states.

“For us this is everything, this is why we do this. It’s our way of being able to give back to everyone that has sacrificed and gave us the freedoms that we have today,” Mathews said.

It’s also a cause close to McClain’s heart.

“My father was a veteran. My father ended up in a wheelchair. I personally know the importance of that mobility and that freedom for our veterans,” McClain said.

She hopes when people see the Field of Memories they are reminded of what Memorial Day is truly about.

“It’s a visual reminder as people are driving down Ronald Reagan as they are driving through Arlington just that visual reminder to take a moment, pause and reflect and think about the men and women of our military who have died protecting our nation and defending our freedom,” she said.

