CPD makes fourth arrest in murder of man in Evanston near Xavier's campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have made an additional arrest in their investigation into the murder of a 25-year-old man in Evanston near Xavier's campus on Feb. 13.

Police announced Wednesday they have arrested 19-year-old Dearius Williams for the murder of De'miko Nelson. Police previously arrested 21-year-old Kemonte Foster on Feb. 15, then 22-year-old Keshawn Browner and a 17-year-old on Feb. 23.

Police said Nelson was shot multiple times in the chest near the intersection of Dana and Idlewild avenues, which is near Xavier University. Officers responding to the shooting, which happened just before 10 p.m., found Nelson shot at the entrance of Listermann Brewing Company.

Police said Nelson's car had several bullet holes, and officers found a trail of blood from the car to the brewery where he was found.

He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died.

A second person was also hit by bullets in the shooting. He went to the hospital after he was shot in the cheek but was expected to be OK.

Nelson's uncle Antonio Dorsey said he felt like he "was in a nightmare" following his nephew's death.

"I used to call him Bob the Builder because that was his favorite cartoon," Dorsey said.

Nelson's family said he played basketball, served in the Army and was getting ready to start coaching basketball.

Dorsey said the shooting was senseless.

"It's getting ridiculous. It's every day. Every single day," he said.