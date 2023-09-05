Watch Now
Man charged with arson after East Westwood apartment fire

6 people were rescued, 1 hospitalized
Posted at 11:49 AM, Sep 05, 2023
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is accused of starting a fire at an East Westwood apartment building that trapped six people inside.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said crews responded to 3346 McHenry Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a structure fire. When they arrived, firefighters found what they described as an "aggressive" fire on the third floor.

Crews got the fire under control within 40 minutes. In a press release, CFD said crews rescued six people. Officials said three of the people they rescued were helped out of their apartment windows.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Thankfully, no one died.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Anthony Williams started the fire. Court records show he allegedly poured an "ignitable liquid in an occupied structure, trapping several victims inside."

Several people said they saw Williams at the scene with a gas can around the time of the fire, according to court documents.

Williams is charged with aggravated arson. In court Tuesday morning the prosecution said Williams has five prior felony charges including robbery and burglary.

A judge set his bond at $100,000.

CFD did not say how many people would be displaced due to the fire, but said the estimated damages amount to around $400,000.

