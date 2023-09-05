Watch Now
6 rescued, 1 hospitalized after apartment fire in East Westwood

Posted at 9:03 PM, Sep 04, 2023
CINCINNATI — Six people were rescued from a fire at an apartment building in East Westwood Monday night.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said crews responded to 3346 McHenry Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. When they arrived, firefighters found a fire on the third floor, and said multiple people were trapped in the building.

The fire was under control within 40 minutes. In a release, CFD said crews rescued six people. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No one died.

CFD did not say how many people would be displaced due to the fire, but said the estimated damages amount to around $400,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

