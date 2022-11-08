Former Cincinnati City Council candidate hopes new app will help educate people on election process

CINCINNATI — An East Westwood community council member and former Cincinnati City Council candidate is hoping a new social media platform will encourage community members to get involved with democracy and more easily understand the election process.

Ti'Airea Powell ran for city council in the last election and even though she wasn't successful, she said her journey on the campaign trail showed her how low-interest levels were in the election process and the issues on the ballot. That knowledge prompted her to create CINCY Tea and online social media platform that lives on Instagram and Tiktok.

Powell hopes Cincy Tea will educate voters on the issues and the platforms candidates on both sides of the aisle are running on, so they can be empowered to get out and vote.

Powell shares a collection of short energetic videos breaking down what an issue is about and interviews different candidates where she asks questions she feels the average voter wants to ask.

"I think that this platform will help people understand that politics is where the money is," said Powell. "Everything that comes to our community comes from our government especially our city council, our state all the way up to the federal level, but people need to understand that. So when they are passing or failing or pushing things through people need to understand that that effects your community in regard to the resources that you have or the lack thereof which we see in a lot of places."

Powell said that often times, communities with very low voting numbers are the communities that don't have the resources they need.

